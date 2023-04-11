Procurement Specialist and Adminstrator
Allego Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Allego Sweden AB i Stockholm
This is Allego
Allego is the leading company for reliable charging solutions to cities, companies and consumers. We deliver charging facilities that can be used by all electric cars and every EV driver, providing a seamless charging experience. Our goal is to contribute to zero emission mobility and allow EV drivers to charge at the right place with the right speed. The EV market is emerging and changing rapidly. With our proven track record and long experience, we keep driving forward with confidence.
A bit more about your job
As a Procurement Specialist you will be responsible for all procurement related tasks in the Nordics region. You will be working with suppliers as grid companies, installers and suppliers of other locally bought site equipment as well as support the delivery managers in their work to build the sites. You will ensure a compliant handling of suppliers in the system and ensure an accurate inventory for the Nordics (organize the inventory count). More concrete this means that you negotiate with local suppliers for services and site equipment and work close with the delivery managers. You will pro-actively suggest and implement solutions to improvements. Where required you will explore new supplier markets and act on opportunities found.
Last but not least you will act as the single point of contact for all procurement and financial issues for the Nordic Region for the Finance department and central procurement.
Requirements
This is you (at least we hope)
You work accurately and feel responsible for a correct and timely settlement. You can quickly switch between the different tasks and topics, keep an overview and set the right priorities. Experience in administrative tasks in a fast paced and rapidly changing environment is a plus. You live in the Stockholm area and are available for 32 to 40 hours a week. You can look ahead and provide analytical insights, combined with a strong 'can-do' attitude. Besides that you are:
Willing to take responsibility and can work independently;
Structured and goal-oriented;
Open and communicative;
Skilled in MS Office and if you also know your way around in MS Dynamics it's a big plus.
Thinking in solutions instead of problems;
A self-starter that knows what work needs to be done;
Fluent language skills (written and verbal) in Swedish and English (another Nordic language is a plus)
Our offer
A challenging job in a fast-paced, goal-oriented environment. A competitive salary depending on education and experience. At Allego you choose your own challenges, we will make education and training available to keep driving forward. If you are interested in working at Allego we look forward to receiving your resume and motivational letter. For more information on this vacancy, please contact Tobias Henmark, our MD Nordics. You can reach Tobias on +46 (0)72 570 18 53. You can also contact corporate recruiter Dennis van Dijk (dennis.van.dijk@allego.eu
) on +31 (0)6 89 92 89 77.
Please note: we are looking for candidates who are eligible to work in Sweden and are fluent in Swedish and English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Procurment Specialist Sweden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Allego Sweden AB
(org.nr 559164-7069), https://www.allego.eu/
Barnhusgatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7645635