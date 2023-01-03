Procurement Specialist
2023-01-03
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Upplands Väsby
Are you a highly organized individual with a heart for procurement? Do you have a proven track record within the field?
Then let us spark your interest for a new and exciting position in our organization as Procurement Specialist for non-direct material. In the role you will have a high impact on our business and ensure the resources necessary to meet the needs. You will be responsible for sourcing and purchasing a wide range of goods and services, as well as negotiating contracts and managing vendor relationships. To be successful in the role, you need to have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as a strong understanding of procurement principles and practices. You should also be comfortable working in a fast-paced and deadline-driven environment.
Your profile
University degree or equivalent
3 - 5 years or more of work experience within the field
Possess in-depth knowledge of procurement management
Positive hands-on and proactive approach to solving challenges, with a can-do attitude
Self-starter with a strong result-orientation
Ability to see details as well as having a helicopter perspective
Internationally minded with ability to adapt in multicultural environments
Proficient in the core apps of MS Office
Excellent communication in Swedish and English
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the procurement structures
Locate suppliers and build professional vendor relationships
Prepare proposals, request quotes, and negotiate purchase terms and conditions
Prepare and issue purchase orders and agreements
Monitor supplier performance and resolve issues and concerns
Ensure that supply needs are met in a timely manner and within allocated budget
Inspect and evaluate the quality of purchased items and resolve shortcomings
Analyze industry and demand trends and support management with the development and implementation of procurement strategies
Internal (MOBIS Europe) coordination of procurement activities
Support a team player culture and work for the end customer experience
What we offer you
A position within an international company that is strongly focusing on development and sustainability
You will thrive within a forward-leaning culture with a strong employee perspective
Long-term career and growth opportunities
Flexible work time model that ensures an attractive work-life balance
A supportive team of great colleagues and a modern working environment
Regular company and team events, and other social activities
We are connected to the collective agreement between the Swedish Trade Federation (Svensk Handel), Unionen and the Swedish University Graduate Unions (Akademikerförbunden).
Apply now and join our dynamic and growing team. The position is located at our site in Jönköping. If you have further questions about the position, feel free to contact recruiting manager Head of Operations Planning Team, Myung Sun Ham, phone: +46 76 040 90 80, or HR manager Tina Edsmalm, phone: +46 73 765 91 58. Last day of application is 6th of February, be aware that we select and interview continuously.
MOBIS Parts Europe N.V. is the European branch of Hyundai MOBIS, a worldwide leading supplier of genuine parts and accessories in the field of automotive. Together with Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, Hyundai MOBIS is one of the biggest companies within the Hyundai group. In addition to research and development of high-tech products for passenger cars, MOBIS Parts Europe N.V. is responsible for the whole aftersales business of genuine parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors in Europe.
The Swedish branch offers services to KIA and Hyundai retailers in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Our warehouse is located in Jönköping and our sales office in Upplands Väsby. We have all in all 100 employees and a turnover above 1000 MSEK. Så ansöker du
