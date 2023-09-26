Procurement Specialist - international bank
2023-09-26
Interested in being an important part of an ambitious procurement team? As a member of the team, you'll have the opportunity to make a significant impact on procurement strategies and contribute to continued success.
As a Procurement Specialist, you will take an operative role in the team supporting each area in the bank with operative and tactical tasks. You will take lead in simplification & standardization initiatives to optimize the procurement process, ensuring swift and secure handling of the bank's purchases.
Working in a highly regulated environment raises the stakes, and you 'll need to work closely with suppliers in complex value chains. This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate to be working alongside and learn from senior professionals of different cultures and a multitude of competencies.
The assignment starts asap and will run until end of february 2024 to begin with.
During the period you will be employed by Jefferson Wells.
Main responsibilities
* Support for business functions in sourcing activities to secure service quality and cost effectiveness
* Work collaboratively coordinating sourcing activities between the respective stakeholders (e.g. legal & compliance, IT / security and cost management)
* You will take lead in less complex, smaller negotiations and RFP processes with material vendors within dedicated area
* Collaborate with the procurement team to ensure optimal lead time in procurement processes
* Secure compliance with the Nordic sourcing policies and governance within all business functions
* Secure commercially healthy sourcing agreements supporting business growth
* Be Nordic point of contact for vendors within dedicated area
* Support in the development and improvement of processes and procedures in Sourcing
* Promote sourcing awareness within Nordics
* Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to establish, monitor, and ensure compliance with contractual agreements and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
* Monitor ongoing vendor performance
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have the following qualifications and/or experience:
* Bachelor's degree in technology, business, finance, political science, law, statistics, or equivalent (or documented relevant working experience in related fields)
* Experience within operative procurement & procurement processes
* Good teamworking skills and experience from working across functions
* Good presentation skills and experience from addressing senior management
* Structured and with attention to details
* Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
* Operational mindset with strategic understanding
* Ability to manage multiple priorities and projects in parallell
* Fluent English verbal and written communication skills
Interested?
Great, don 't let this fantastic opportunity slip away and apply today as we have an ongoing interviewprocess.
Any queries you might have, direct the straight away to maria.fant@manpower.se
Please note that due to GDPR we are not able to accept any applications via e-mail.
