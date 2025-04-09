Procurement Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2025-04-09
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Procure offshore and onshore installation service
Do you want to be part of a global company on a growth journey? At NKT, we are engaged in innovative projects that drive the green transition. We are looking for a Procurement Managet with an interest to secure subcontracts offshore and onshore installation Subcontractors.
Join our procurement team and contribute to our company's growth and success.
Ensure procurement excellence in dynamic projects
As a Procurement Manager, you will focus on securing safe and cost-effective subcontracts that align with our company strategy and project needs. You will collaborate with category managers, project members and other stakeholders to ensure subcontracts that reflect industry best practices and meet customer requirements.
This position is located either in Karlskrona or Malmö, with regular domestic and international travel required. You will report to the Director of Project Procurement.
Business-focused professional with procurement expertise
We are looking for a business-focused professional who is motivated to develop relationships and secure subcontracts in a challenging market. To thrive in this position, you should have experience in project management within procurement or sourcing. You handle change management processes, maintain effective communication, and ensure smooth collaboration with team members and stakeholders. Your proficiency lies in maintaining organization, prioritizing details, and time management.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* M.Sc. degree in business, engineering, economics, or similar
* Experience in procurement, including complex contracting
* Project management experience in a cross-functional setup Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5854-43304324". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Kontakt
Jenni Aronsson +46 708287947 Jobbnummer
9277099