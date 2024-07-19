Procurement Manager
2024-07-19
Procurement manager
Hem is a direct-to-consumer design brand disrupting the archaic furniture industry on a global scale - from Alaska to New Zealand. Together with vanguard designers and renowned European manufacturers, Hem crafts iconic products for clients ranging from Google and AirBnB to Nike and Facebook - all with the common denominator that they are creating the workplaces, homes, and experiences of tomorrow.
We are looking for those who have a genuine passion for the furniture industry, assortment and Supply chain management and who get motivated by finding smart and efficient ways of planning, producing, and procuring products. The Operations team is now looking for a Procurement Manager to join, lead and plan Hem's procurement!
The Job
Are you looking for an exciting challenge at an international fast-growing startup, where being curious and taking initiatives are highly desirable? Are you also a person who goes above and beyond to provide great value for the customer and loves to work in a collaborative environment together with an innovative team? Then you might be who we're looking for to join us as a Procurement Manager! You will work in the intersection between Hem's customer facing teams and the Procurement & Assortment verticals - leading a small team, taking Hem's procurement to the next level!
Responsibilities
Your goal is to plan and improve Hem's procurement - making sure we always have the right products on hand at the right time. You will be in daily dialog with Hem's internal teams - sales and customer experience team, staying up-to-date with their current and future stock needs, enabling sales and keeping our customers happy. You will be the bridge between product development and logistics, making sure we launch new products in a timely manner.
Here follows some of the key areas of responsibilities:
Plan, purchase and improve Hem's procurement
Be on top of current and future needs from the Sales team (Pipeline projects, quotes, orders)
Plan containers between our warehouses
Allocate team resources, to ensure the team spend their time on current top priorities
Design and set-up complex made-to-order purchasing
Having daily dialogues with the Customer facing teams, making sure they have access to the latest info regarding topics such as lead times, in-stock dates, and custom order status for larger projects
Lead a small team with the ambition to grow
You will play a vital role in shaping how we work and communicate with both our external partners and other teams within Hem.
We are looking for you who probably...
Can quickly get a good overview of a situation, still with an eye for details
Is an analytical fast learner with a knack for Excel and ERP software
Has excellent communication skills (English) both in speaking and in writing
Is used to being the social and informational hub within a team
Loves structure, prioritization, and improving processes to maximize efficiency
Feels comfortable taking data driven decisions
Thrives in a cross-functional international role, working with global operations
Has a postgraduate education within Business, Supply Chain, Engineering, or a similar degree
Gets motivated by new challenges and happily finds creative solutions to daily hurdles
Have a desire to grow within the company
As a person, you are hands on, take initiatives and contribute with your own ideas and suggestions to develop and improve current processes. You get motivated by achieving results and enjoy fast progress. You have the ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time and enjoy cooperating with your colleagues spread out over the globe, whilst you can also find comfort in working independently. You are communicative with both internal and external contacts. You always ensure good quality in your work as well as work proactively.
Does this sound like you? Then please tell us what sparks your interest with Hem and the role by applying below!
Other information
Target Start: 2024-09-16
Work extent: Full time
Location: Stockholm HQ Ersättning
