Procurement Manager
2024-05-06
Use your skills to power the great shift. At OX2, you work for a professional and ambitious company that is committed to accelerating access to renewable energy to speed up the transition to clean energy. We are multi-specialists to the core, offering a dynamic and inspiring workplace and enabling seamless, cross-functional collaboration to achieve optimal results. At OX2 we empower you to take action, giving you the freedom and accountability to make great things happen, to make a lasting impact.
We are now looking for reinforcements for our Procurement team in the form of Procurement Manager. This position can be in any of the countries where OX2 wind procurement is located: Finland, Italy, Poland, or Sweden.
Your main responsibilities:
The Procurement Manager is a vital part of the project team and will be the one handling the main negotiations with all suppliers and contractors in the project. The PM is responsible for handling the internal contacts with Construction Project Manager, Technical Project Manager and the technical team, and the external contacts with the supplier network. As Procurement Manager you will decide upon the procurement strategy, lead the procurement process, manage and lead the contract negotiations, terms and conditions, commercial topics and risk profile of the contracts.
You will decide for each project upon the procurement strategy, lead the procurement process, manage and lead the contract negotiations, terms and conditions, commercial topics and risk profile of the contracts.
You manage and/or support procurement processes of design & build contracts for Civil and/or Electrical Balance of Plant and Main Transformer supply agreements in all phases of our projects, bringing your skills to the development of initial phase strategies, evaluation, tendering processes, negotiations and creation of supplier contracts.
You work closely with different stakeholders and skillfully identify ways to enable a good balance between procurement contracts and the interests of OX2's customers.
Support in choosing technical solutions, budgeting construction, scheduling different phases of projects, identifying risks and negotiating with OX2's customers.
You recognize opportunities for efficiency and increasing commercial value.
Through active networking, you create good relationships with suppliers and contractors.
Your qualifications and experience:
A technical or commercial university degree.
At least five years of experience in independent management of procurement processes and similar procurement contract negotiations or alternatively sales process management and similar contract negotiations in project business, ideally in the field of renewables and grid infrastructure such as transformer substations and transmission lines.
Technical knowledge of especially grid infrastructure and EBOP and/or construction of BoP and/or WTGs, Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage.
Versatile and broad understanding of various contracts, risk management and negotiations, as well as experience in negotiations of different type of design and build and supply type contracts (FIDIC, ABT, YSE, Orgalime, ABA, etc.)
Good understanding in claim management and legal aspects regarding supply contracts.
Commercial aspects of the negotiations and the construction.
Strong language proficiency in English.
As a person we expect you to have excellent communication skills with the ability to build strong relationships with colleagues and external counterparties across all levels and across diverse cultures. Furthermore, this position puts high demand on your problem-solving and negotiations skills. We expect you to be proactive and self-starter with a can-do attitude and a drive for high standards.
Experience within the following areas are valuable but not required:
Previous work experience in a Cost Excellence function.
Proficiency in Nordic or Latin-based languages.
