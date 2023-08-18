Procurement Manager
Hays Life Science / Procurement Manager / Global pharmaceutical company / Gothenburg, Sweden
Do you have expertise in, and have a passion for procurement? Do you want to be part of a high-performing R&D procurement team that is passionate about delivering real value? Are you ready to join a global pharmaceutical company that has set bold sustainability goals, is data-driven, follows the science, and turns ideas into life-changing medicines? If so, this global pharmaceutical company in Gothenburg, could be the one for you.
Description of the position
This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the R&D units at this global pharmaceutical company to drive their research efforts forward to develop medicines for patients. You will have responsibility for a global spend category at this company (could be single or multiple SET areas). Working with stakeholders, you will develop long-term strategic plans for the entire spend area within the company or region. Manage customer and supplier relationships to ensure that the category strategies are well aligned with current and future business needs and that the supplier base can support these strategies. Monitor the implementation of the category plan to ensure that the supporting process improvement and procurement activities deliver the expected business value in line with the strategic plans.
Key responsibilities
* Oversees implementation of category plans to ensure that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver the encouraged business value in accordance with the strategic plans
* Supports Director/ Associate Director in the development of long-term strategic plans for agreed scope of spend area
* Supports the Director/ Associate Director in strategic relationship management (customer and supplier) - to ensure that Market & Category Strategies are highly aligned to current and future Business need and that the supply base can support these strategies.
* Works with relevant Director/ Associate Director(s) to ensure a fully integrated and customer-aligned wide category plan
* Coordinates the introduction of new and modified products and services with appropriate departments
* Advises on contracts and agreements for the supply of complex products and services with new and existing suppliers
* Develops, evaluates, or manages internal and external relationships with suppliers and other cross-functional teams
Essential experience & skills
* Degree level or equivalent qualifications
* Project management, change management and people management skills Ideally a working knowledge of the pharmaceutical or healthcare industry
* Strong track record of technical expertise in Procurement, creating value for the organisation through developing industry leading category strategies
* Good communication skills, an ability to influence others and someone who has awareness of how to work across cultures
* Comfort with risk and ambiguous situations
* Curious mindset and a desire to challenge yourself to want to continuously learn and develop
At this global pharmaceutical company, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your ambitious spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
