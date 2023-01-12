Procurement Coordinator
Aditro Logistics Staffing AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aditro Logistics Staffing AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-01-12Om företaget
Genom väl beprövade metoder och arbetssätt hjälper vi logistik- och industriföretag att optimera sin verksamhet och därmed minska sina personalkostnader. Vi planerar, levererar och opererar vårt åtagande genom en mycket erfaren och specialiserad organisation inom logistik- och industriområdet. Aditro Logistics Staffing levererar tjänster inom Uthyrning, Entreprenad, Rekrytering och konsulterande tjänster. Läs gärna mer på aditrologistics.se
Aditro Logistics Staffing AB är ett Auktoriserat Bemanningsföretag vilket innebär bland annat att alla anställda är kollektivavtalsanslutna och att vi som företag följer alla de regler som dikteras av branschens kollektivavtal, leveransvillkor och skrivelser om försäkringsåtaganden.
Vad vi erbjuder dig
Du kommer möta utmaningar, bli inspirerad och vara stolt över att gå till jobbet. Hos Aditro Logistics Staffing är alla lika värda. Vi tar väl hand om varandra och våra beteenden är att ständigt engagera, prestera och utveckla oss själva och de uppdrag och samarbeten vi jobbar med. Vi erbjuder stor möjlighet till personlig utveckling genom alla de olika kunduppdrag vi har. Hos oss är det viktigt med ett engagerat ledarskap. Hos oss träffar du din chef varje vecka, i många fall varje dag.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Job Description:
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Procurement Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done!
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
Samsung Procurement continues to grow and we are now looking for a Procurement Coordinator to our team based in our head office in Kista. In the Nordics we are a vibrant, dynamic sales and marketing organization with offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki. In this role you will initially work with the implementation of the current procurement process in a new business area. You will be part of a team of six people and if you are a person that enjoys teamwork, in a fun work environment, this will be the right place for you.
What will this role achieve?
After the implementation, you will work on a Nordic level to support internal stakeholders with procurement processes within indirect material and services. You will be responsible for maintaining the vendor pool and ensuring that all employees and departments follow our processes by educating and informing the organization. Procurement categories that are included are Facility Management, HR, Travel, IT, Professional Services.
What will be the job scope & key deliverables?
Contribute to driving the standardization of Samsung processes and operations, and ensure compliance to the procurement policy within the organization
Support and educate internal and external stakeholders with procurement processes and system within indirect categories Facility Management, HR, Travel, IT, Professional Services
Implement purchase order system and guideline in a new business area
Review of purchase requests before entering the e-sourcing system
Administration of the vendor pool
Analyze and follow up on relevant Procurement KPIsProfil
What do we need for this role?
Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent), preferably in procurement, finance or similar
Minimum 1-3 years of work experience in sourcing and purchasing
Confident in written and verbal presentation / communication - must be able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English
Ability to interact with a large number of stakeholders within all levels of the organization
Very good knowledge of ERP, Power Point and Excel
We also value previous work experience from an international environment and/or experience in project management
You must be a person who values both teamwork and working independently.
We are looking for a structured and detailed oriented person with a positive "Can do"- attitude.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2603". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aditro Logistics Staffing AB
(org.nr 556920-3689), http://aditrologistics.se/ Kontakt
Anja Lowndes anja.lowndes@aditrologistics.com Jobbnummer
7333808