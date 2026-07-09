Procurement Administrator on full-time
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an organized and detail-oriented individual and want to be part of an international team and contribute to building efficient internal processes? We are now looking for a committed Procurement Administrator. Read more below!
About the role
We are looking for a Procurement Administrator for our client. The assignment is on full-time with start in the middle of September.
You'll be part of the procurement team, which consists colleagues based across several countries. The team has a strong virtual culture with regular meetings and informal check-ins. You will be based in the Stockholm Office together with several experienced colleagues.
Work tasks
In the role of Procurement Administrator, you will be a key player in supporting our client's Procurement team with various administrative tasks. Your main responsibility will be managing and administering contracts. This role is crucial for creating and maintaining an internal overview of consultant contracts, including:
Creating, review, processing and signing of Statements of Work (SOW) for consulting engagements
Create consultant contracts, based on client's standard.
Supporting the procurement team with contract renewals, amendments, and other contractual documentation
Ensuring compliance and documentation are up to date
Assisting with various procurement and administrative tasks across the team
We are looking for
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Completed upper secondary education
Previous experience in administrative roles
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Powerpoint).
It is meritorious if you have
Basic knowledge of contract administration, SOWs, and/or legal/contractual terms.
Experience in a corporate environment and matrix organization, particularly in procurement, contracting, or administrative roles.
We're looking for someone with strong communication skills, who is structured and detail-oriented, demonstrates high integrity and professionalism, and can work independently and proactively.
Other information
Remote work: Mostly on-site to ensure smooth onboarding and support
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8QYVAH". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9998620