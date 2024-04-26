Processingenjör
2024-04-26
We are looking for a chemical engineer with experience in process industry to Linde. You will step into a general technical role where you collaborate with the project managers as well as within various disciplines.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Linde is a leading industrial gas and technology company with operations in over 100 countries and approx. 80,000 employees globally. Linde's products, services and technical solutions are used in many industries and applications, including in the chemical, paper & pulp, food, electronics, engineering, steel and healthcare industries.
You will belong to a project department of 10 people who are divided in Sweden and Finland, where your colleagues in Sweden consist of 5 project managers. The department works to rebuild factories where, among other things, they are responsible for following up on chemical risks that this may entail. The project managers have ongoing and varying projects of both larger and smaller scope and complexity.
You will step into a general technical role where you collaborate with the project managers as well as within various disciplines. You will support their project manager by working with risk analyzes and risk reviews from a technical perspective. You will also work with process solutions and calculations, specification of equipment and have supplier contact. Examples of calculations you will work with are pressure drop calculations, valve calculations and safety valve calculations.
You will have a close collaboration with the project managers and with other departments such as operation and maintenance. In your role you will also have international contact with other offices, such as the head office in Germany, and make site visits to the facilities in Norway, Finland and Iceland.
You are offered
• Working at a global company with contacts from all over the world - where you will make site visits to facilities around the Nordics. In the long term, there is the possibility that you will make a career at Linde around the world.
• Competent colleagues who will provide support to contribute to your development.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Risk analyzes and risk reviews.
• Process solutions.
• Pressure drop calculations, valve calculations and safety valve calculations.
• Specification of equipment.
• Supplier contact.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master's degree within Chemical Engineering.
• Experience of a position as a Process Engineer where you have experience of updating and designing P&ID.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Able to travel to Linde's Nordic sites.
• Good knowledge of AutoCAD.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience as a Process Engineer at Linde.
• Experience with hydrogen.
• Also have an education in Petro Chemical.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
