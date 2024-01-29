Process Specialist: Laser Plasma - Torslanda - Batterifabriken
2024-01-29
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
What's in it for you?
We are currently building a Battery Assembly factory that will be completed by the end of 2025. This creates an interesting and exciting workplace with great opportunities that require knowledgeable and committed Area Specialist within Utilization & improvement.
When the organization is completed in 2025, the Maintenance & Shop Engineering department will consist of about 75 people divided into different roles and shifts. For the most part, the department will consist of technicians with direct responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the factory. In addition, there will also be engineers in both production, projects, and maintenance. All roles will work together in various forums and teams to drive development and results forward.
What you'll do
The Laser & Plasma Systems Process Specialist, who also serves as the Laser Safety Officer (LSO), is responsible for overseeing the implementation, maintenance, and enhancement of laser and plasma technologies within the factory. This role is crucial for optimizing these advanced technologies to improve production processes, enhance efficiency, ensure high precision and quality in manufacturing, and uphold the highest standards of laser safety.
The role involves a balance of office-based work and hands-on involvement on the factory floor, focusing on laser and plasma systems. Flexibility is required to address both scheduled maintenance and urgent troubleshooting tasks. The position may require cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet project deadlines or resolve operational issues.
This specialized engineering role, combined with the responsibilities of a Laser Safety Officer, is essential for driving innovation, enhancing precision, and ensuring safety in the factory's production processes, with a strong focus on the cutting-edge application of laser and plasma systems for operational excellence in advanced manufacturing.
Key Responsibilities
Development and Maintenance of Laser & Plasma Systems: Develop and maintain advanced laser and plasma systems, ensuring they are efficient, reliable, and safe for the production process.
Continuous Improvement in Laser & Plasma Technologies: Lead initiatives for continuous improvement in laser and plasma technology applications, focusing on performance, precision, and safety.
Laser & Plasma Process Troubleshooting: Provide expert troubleshooting for issues related to laser and plasma systems, minimizing downtime, and optimizing system performance.
Process Evaluation and Enhancement: Regularly evaluate and enhance processes involving laser and plasma technologies to improve quality, efficiency, and safety.
Laser Safety Officer Responsibilities: Act as the Laser Safety Officer, responsible for overseeing laser safety programs, ensuring compliance with all safety standards, conducting safety audits, and providing laser safety training.
Collaboration and Coordination: Collaborate with various engineering teams, production staff, and maintenance teams to integrate and synchronize technology improvements within the production line.
Safety and Compliance: Ensure all operations involving laser and plasma systems comply with industry safety standards, best practices, and regulatory requirements.
You and your profile
We are looking for a committed Process Specialist for Utilization & improvement within Laser-Plasma, who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment in a completely new plant in Torslanda.
We believe you have Degree in Degree in Engineering, preferably with a specialization in laser and plasma technologies, or a related field. This in combination with experience in development, implementation, and improvement of laser and plasma systems in an industrial setting.
To be successful in this role you have proven experience in the development, application, and improvement of laser and plasma systems in an industrial setting. You have knowledge of the latest advancements in laser and plasma technologies.
Additionally, you are certified Laser Safety Officer (LSO) or willingness to obtain certification.
Flexibility is required to address both scheduled maintenance and urgent troubleshooting tasks. The position may require cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet project deadlines or resolve operational issues. Furthermore, we see that you have analytical skills, problem-solving and technical skills, with a focus on advanced technology applications and safety. You are familiar with safety standards, regulations, and best practices related to laser and plasma systems.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 11th of February 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Joakim Bladh, joakim.bladh@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
