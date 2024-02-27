Sushi Head Chef

Restaurant UMIZU in Göteborg is looking for staff for the upcoming season.
We are looking for a head sushi chef starting at as soon as possible
We are looking for someone who loves to cook and has a few years of experience as a head chef chef, You should be self-sufficient, accurate, and orderly in your work. In the kitchen, you will be working at a fast pace and you must always deliver high-quality food.
You have a close collaboration in the kitchen with the staff, you are allowed to join and set menus and come up with ideas.
The restaurant is located in ( Lorensbergsgatan 19, 411 36 Göteborg ), and is a wonderful environment to work in.
Salary to be agreed upon.
Does this sound interesting?

Email: Hakim@umizu.se
Mobile: +46 (0) 72 866 88 09
Do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely yours,
Umizu family

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: Hakim@umizu.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Umizu AB (org.nr 559166-3389)
Landalagången 12 (visa karta)
411 30  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Bijou Ab, Restaurang

Jobbnummer
8501720

