Process Safety Specialist to Linde Gas
2025-04-02
Join Linde Gas, a global leader in the gas industry, as a Process Safety Specialist. It's a strategic role based at their Stockholm headquarters, this role offers collaboration, innovation and opportunities to excel in your career!
Linde Gas is a part of the global Linde Group, specializing in industrial and medical gases with operations in over 100 countries. Our Stockholm headquarters oversees gas production and applications across Northern Europe. Known for our commitment to innovation, safety, and inclusivity, we create opportunities for professional growth and impactful contributions.
As Process Safety Specialist, you will play a key role in ensuring safe and efficient operations at Linde Gas. By supporting internal teams, conducting risk assessments, and developing safety protocols, you will contribute to maintaining compliance with industry standards and driving improvements in process safety across multiple countries.
You are offered
"At Linde, the sky is not the limit. If you're looking to build a career where your work reaches beyond your job description and betters the people with whom you work, the communities we serve, and the world in which we all live, at Linde, your opportunities are limitless. Be Linde. Be Limitless."
• Linde Gas offer you social benefits, such as competitive pension plan and insurance package and a hybrid workplace.
• Being a part of an international team with experts in the industry
• The opportunity to work at a company that value diversity, professional growth and work life balance.
Work tasks
In the role as Process Safety Specialist you will be providing support, training and advice to the business and operations as well as develop and support with implementation of safety procedures and protocols. Your role will support the coworkers to make sure that Linde Gas are compliant with EU regulations and industry standards, such as the Seveso Directive.
You will stay up to date on industry best practices, technological advancements and regulatory changes in process safety.
• Conduct process safety risk assessments, including HAZOP, LOPA, and other methodologies.
• Lead safety audits, inspections, and incident investigations
• Collaborate with internal teams to identify and resolve safety issues.
• Monitor and track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to process safety
• Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or Safety Management (or equivalent experience).
• Strong knowledge of process safety principles, risk assessments, and industry standards like the Seveso Directive.
• Experience in working with industry production processes, safety compliance, or risk management, preferably within the gas or manufacturing industries. You have experience with working with production process equipment and safety.
• Experience from working as Process Engineer or similar within gas or manufacturing industry.
• Familiarity with tools such as HAZOP, LOPA, and FMEA.
• Excellent communication skills in English since you'll work in a international team
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish or Latvian is a plus.
• Experience in working as a Process Safety Specialist within gas or manufacturing industry
• Experience or knowledge within Air Seperation units
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Responsible
• Respectful
• Communication
"At Linde you will be surrounded by knowledgeable people who love what they do. We are creative and strive to move our company forward. We take pride in our people and work hard to provide an enriching, enjoyable place to work. We have a clear vision: to be the place where a diverse mix of dedicated people want to come, stay and excel. We are always improving, and because we are part of Linde, a global company, our people have limitless opportunities to grow and make an impact, all over the world.
Our values - Safety, Integrity, Accountability, Inclusion and Community are at the heart of everything we do. Through our values we shape an environment that puts safety first, where people do things the right way, new ideas are encouraged, everyone can be themselves and we support our local communities."
Read more about Linde Gas HERE.
