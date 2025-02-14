Process Safety Engineer
We are looking for an experienced Process Safety Engineer for an exciting consultant assignment with our client in Stockholm. The assignment is 6-12 months with the possibility of extension and involves a key role in reviewing the safety of design and production within gas processing.
About the Assignment
As a Process Safety Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring that the production design meets legislative requirements, industry best practices, and operational safety aspects. You will work closely with project teams, EPCMs, OEMs, and other stakeholders to coordinate safety topics and ensure a uniform safety design across the site.
Key Responsibilities
Reviewing design documentation with a focus on machinery, process, and fire safety.
Coordinating safety topics with EPCMs and ensuring a consistent safety approach.
Conducting risk analyses and safety assessments.
Developing and implementing project safety tools.
Supporting the industrial permitting process and ensuring compliance with local safety regulations.
Required Qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in a relevant engineering field, such as Chemical, Mechanical, or Fire Engineering.
10-15 years of experience in gas processing or related industries, with a focus on process engineering and process safety.
Strong background in industrial safety design and safety studies.
Good knowledge of industrial permitting processes and local safety regulations.
Experience with functional safety and ATEX regulations is a plus.
Excellent communication skills for effective collaboration with project managers, engineers, contractors, and regulatory authorities.
High integrity and courage to uphold safety standards, even in challenging situations.
Passion for safety and a commitment to fostering a strong safety culture.
Other Information
