Process Quality Engineer
2024-11-13
We are looking for a dedicated Process Quality Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Västerås. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
Job Scope
The Process Quality Engineer is responsible for ensuring the quality and efficiency of production processes, focusing on the identification and resolution of process inefficiencies and quality deviations. This role aims to optimize manufacturing workflows, improve product consistency, and implement robust quality control measures throughout the production cycle. As an experienced engineer, you will work around Recycling & Cathode active material. Evaluation and Analysis related works will be carried out toward the final goal of successful cathode incorporation in commercial and R&D projects. The works will be carried out with the consultation of senior QC engineer.
Key resbonsibilites
Monitor and evaluate production processes to identify opportunities for improvement and ensure product quality standards are met.
Develop and implement process control plans, quality assurance procedures, and process optimization initiatives.
Conduct root cause analysis (RCA) and implement corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) to address process deviations, product defects, and non-conformances.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including production, R&D, and supply chain, to ensure alignment on quality standards and process improvements.
Conduct statistical analysis and quality performance metrics to identify trends and drive continuous process improvement.
Ensure compliance with quality standards such as ISO, ASTM, and other relevant industry guidelines.
Lead and participate in process audits and inspections to verify compliance with internal and external quality requirements.
Provide training and support to production staff on quality-related topics and process control methods.
Support the introduction of new products or processes by ensuring proper validation and qualification activities are conducted.
Operate and maintain analytical instruments such as ICP-OES, XRF, XRD, SEM, and other relevant equipment to assess the quality of materials.
Lead the development and validation of analytical methods for new materials, ensuring accurate and reliable test results.
Prepare and review detailed reports and technical documents outlining analysis results, deviations, and recommended actions.
Active material evaluation in its physico-chemical aspects including BET, DSC, various densities and orientation index (XRD) in collaboration with QC lab.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with Northvolt Revolt AB may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Qualifications and experience
BSc or MSc in Chemical/Material/Electrical Engineering, and Chemistry
Preferably 1+ years industrial experience in R&D of cathode materials
Experience in chemical analysis or similar
Experience in physical analysis or similar
Experience in precursor for CAM
Experience in CAM for Li-ion batteries
Experience in Recycling Li-ion batteries
Experience in characterization and evaluation of pCAM and CAM
Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence in relevant field(s)
Experience working with international colleagues and customers
Must worked in multi-cultural environment
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment (start-up).
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Passionate & purpose driven.
Personal success factors
Highly organized and result driven
Excellent in building trust and communicating Northvolts usp
Passionate about people and in understanding their unique contribution
Service-minded and determined to create a great candidate experience
Strong understanding of cultural fit and it's implications
Negotiation skills
Shows grit and determination in finding the best possible people
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Revolt AB
(org.nr 559237-8060)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9010287