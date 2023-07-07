Process Owner Delivery Centers To Kpmg Audit & Assurance, Stockholm
Are you passionate about developing efficient processes? Are you interested in both technology and people and the interaction between the two? Don't miss the opportunity to work in a key position where you will initiate and drive the development for one of the most strategic priorities for the future within KPMG.
The Role
The position will play a key role in the unit Audit Assurance (AA) Business Development Innovation. The unit is responsible for developing "the Way of working" on the audit assignment, with focus on standardization, digitalization, and automatization. The efficient usage of the three Delivery Centers is a cornerstone in this development and your role will be to develop and promote the internal usage of the existing Delivery Centers and potential future centers.
As Process Owner Deliver Centers you will work with establishing "one way of working" on the audit engagements. You will be responsible for the collaboration with the Delivery Centers, setting the requirements from the business. In your role, you work closely with the audit operation in Sweden, you have an insight in the audit process, and procedures in the process appropriate for a Delivery Center. You work closely with the three heads of the Delivery Centers, and you are responsible to communicate the requests from the audit operation.
You will be reporting to AA Head of Business Development Innovation. In your role you will take an important responsibility together with the forward leaning team developing service delivery.
Your location will be in one of the KPMG offices in Sweden.
At KPMG, you become part of a corporate culture where the individual is important. KPMG offers great development opportunities in a diverse environment where you will be challenged through exciting projects. You are offered a varied and responsible role where the pace is often high, with many opportunities for stimulating social contacts, constant change and knowledge development. KPMG offers a comprehensive internal training and development program with the opportunity to develop within your areas of interest.
Is this you?
To be successful in this position and to be able to understand the AA process you need to have previous experience from working as an auditor in combination with deeper knowledge from process development. Furthermore, you have a background from working in a professional service firm and great knowledge in change management.
You have a university degree in Finance, Economics. Excellent English is a must have Swedish is a plus.
In this recruitment, your personal qualities will be of great importance. We are looking for a person who has a high energy, who is driven by change and who is willing to take on a new challenge in a position where your self-leadership is essential. We are looking for a communicating, diplomatic and pragmatic profile who are strong in stakeholder management. To be successful in the role, you need to have excellent organizational skills, being a strong decision and initiative taker. Furthermore, you are capable of working under pressure with commitment to deliver under tight deadlines.
Do you want to know more?
In this process KPMG is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button. If you have further questions don 't hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Christian Smith at +46 8-120 50 410 or Carolina Eskengren at +46 8-120 50 427. Please note that we need your application written in English. We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible.
