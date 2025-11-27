process Operator
2025-11-27
As a process operator with us, you will have varied and practical work where you will
work with machines, production and logistics in a dynamic environment.
We are seeking someone who is dedicated and responsible, with a strong ability to
work well with others. You thrive in a team environment and are confident in taking
initiative to solve problems and improve workflows. Precision and high-quality work
are important to you, and you always strive to deliver results of excellent standard.
You also possess a strong technical interest and a genuine willingness to learn and
grow within technical areas. Your flexibility and adaptability allow you to handle new
tasks and environments with ease, enabling you to perform well even when
situations change or become challenging.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Control machines, monitor process and equipment
Regulate pressure, temperature, etc.
Report failures and deviations on equipment as well as conducting root cause
analysis on various issues.
Perform visual inspections and equipment maintenance (pipes, pumps and
valves)
Assure safe operations and carryout daily safety improvement work.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06
