Process Manager
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 24123
Would you like to work in a high paced environment with passionate colleagues to optimize processes and build the future of Nordea Operations? We are now looking for a Process Manager to lead the way towards becoming a data- and process-driven organization. Together with a dedicated team of Process Specialists, Data Analysts and Automation Experts, you will drive process improvements to increase efficiency, reduce operational risk, and create great customer experiences.
In Nordea, we know that great customer experiences require a team that leads the way in first-class service and operations. Joining us means you will have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Process Management & OX team within Automation, Data & Change. We are part of Nordea Operations, which is responsible for running all of Nordea's customer related operations and thereby supporting the Business Areas in delivering products and services to our customers. As the Process Manager, you will play a vital role in enabling the Business Areas and Operations Service Lines to benefit from end-to-end process management and operational excellence. Your team focuses on delivering services for Trading & Custody Services and Payment Services.
What you'll be doing:
Own end-to-end Process Management for processes in Nordea Operations
Drive process improvements to increase efficiency, reduce operational risk, and create great customer experiences
Manage overall process performance by defining and monitoring KPI's
Proactively engage and align with process stakeholders in Operations and Business Areas
Coordinate and drive work across process team including Process Specialists, Data Analysts and Automation Experts
Support maintaining Nordea's Process Management Framework
You'll join a team of creative and highly-skilled professionals, passionate about driving business value through end-to-end process management. We work in a hybrid model combining office presence with the opportunity to partially work remotely. The role is based in Gdansk or Lodz.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
Have excellent analytical skills and a structured way of working
Are self-driven, proactive and act as a team player
Have strong stakeholder management and communication skills
Like to learn and continuously improve
Are interested in financial services products and processes
Your experience and background:
Bachelor's or Master's degree within Business, Technology or equivalent
Relevant working experience in end-to-end Process Management
Strong business understanding and a successful track record of implementing end-to end process improvements
Working experience in Financial Services or Consulting is a plus
Excellent written and spoken English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Please submit your application no later than 05/01/2025.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "24123-43025213". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9046247