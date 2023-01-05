Process Manager
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
The world is dealing with an environmental crisis and energy crisis, and we, as Vargas Holding's latest venture, are actively creating a sustainable future. We provide renewable energy solutions to everyday homes to help them cut their dependency on oil and gas, electrify their energy consumption, and to control their energy bill. To solve the climate and energy crisis, we are at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that accelerate the creation of smart and sustainable homes.
Heating alone represents some 15% of the EU's CO2 emissions and switching to a sustainable energy solution is by far the easiest way for a household to make a real impact. That's why we are dedicated to developing solutions that not only combat these crises and create sustainable homes but also empower homeowners to take control of their energy consumption and save money on their energy bills.
Our goal is to cut homeowners' dependency on fossil fuels and help them transition to clean, renewable energy sources. We make it possible for everyone to combat the climate crisis. With a firm belief in the power of innovation and technology, we build solutions for today's challenges, and for those of tomorrow - for current and our next generations. By transforming local energy consumption, we will create a global transformation.
We are passionate about making a positive impact on the world, and we believe that by creating smart and sustainable homes, we can do just that. We hope you will join us in this important work as we strive to make a difference in the fight against the climate crisis.
About the role
We are looking for a Process Manager to join our growing Product Supply team. As part of a team of specialists like yourself, you will drive the design of our processes and selection of supporting IT-tools in close collaboration with respective functional team and other stakeholders. You will be essential to secure the correct mix of of standardisation, modularity and customisation in order to build world class supply chain capabilities.
Although we have high ambitions in terms of automation and the use of the latest technology, we are also convinced that humans with their unique characteristics are key to success. For that reason we approach process design with a holistic perspective to include the broader picture of business architecture, including the three dimensions of people, processes & technology.
If you ever wanted to to start from an empty sheet, to be able to drive standards and best practices, without legacy architecture and systems, this is your chance.
Your other responsibilities include
• Develop, maintain and improve an integrated business architecture as part of the Product Supply function
• Represent Product Supply in process & architecture discussions with other functions, securing integrity within supply chain as well as cross company
• Evaluate and deploy processes & systems aligned to the architecture based on organisational needs
• Work proactively to identify and drive improvement activities
• Lead and manage change and transformation projects
• Drive innovation in how we work; facilitating experiments and early adoption of new technologies for your area of responsibility
What we would like you to have
Besides an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to deal with constant change, we would like you to have:
• Business-oriented academic degree (MSc, BSc or equivalent)
• Experience from process design with focus on Supply Chain in an international, medium to large organisation, preferably using BPMN or similar standards
• Project management and stakeholder experience, preferably both traditional and agile methods
• Ability to work independently with an ambiguous set of requirements, develop and execute concrete plans, and know when to involve others
• Strong can-do-attitude, proven record of driving change and getting things done
• Experience from operational excellence methods/ frameworks such as Lean, Six-sigma, TPM or WCOM is seen as a merit
As a person we would like you to be:
• Attentive to details while taking the holistic perspective into consideration
• Personality who thrives in an ever-changing environment and can create structure from the ground up
• A strong communicator and teamplayer
• Ability and willingness to travel, mainly within Europe
What we offer
Besides a competitive salary and secondary benefits, we offer the opportunity to build a global company and product with true environmental impact. Our team is led by top engineers from IKEA, Volvo, Scania, Viaplay, and Kry, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.
As a member of our team, you'll have the chance to be a part of a fast-moving growth journey with far-reaching learning and development opportunities. You'll have the chance to work with some of the most talented and innovative professionals in the industry, dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through our products and services. You'll be able to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that has the potential to make a significant positive impact on the world.
In addition to the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful and impactful company, you'll also have access to ongoing learning and development opportunities to help you grow both personally and professionally. We believe that our team is our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture that empowers our employees to reach their full potential.
Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting out in your career, we believe that everyone has the potential to make a meaningful contribution to our mission. So, if you're passionate about building a better future and want to be a part of something special, we'd love to have you join us. So, come and join our team and be a part of building a truly global company with a product that makes a real difference in the world.
Don't hesitate and send us your application today! If you have any questions regarding applications or else, contact me at erik.seuranen@vargasholding.se
