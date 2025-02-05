Process Equipment Engineer
2025-02-05
Job description
We are seeking for a Process Equipment Engineer to one of our big customers!
Responsibilities
• Implement Engineering plans and programs to support the activities of engineering operations of the organization and manage work across multiple engineering areas of the operations
• Track the alignment of the Engineering activities to modify and improve existing products/processes and develop test procedures
• Implement and execute Engineering processes and policies for development of new products/processes and plan, administer and review the activities involved with engineering operations
• Analyze technology trends and assist in successful deployment of the Engineering plans ensuring standards of quality, cost, safety, reliability, timeliness and performance are met
• Collaborate on Engineering activities to determine engineering feasibility, cost effectiveness, and customer demand for new and existing products
• Participate in field-testing of products, processes, and/or systems
Qualifications
• Professional who applies advanced knowledge typically obtained through advanced education and work experience
• Manages advanced projects and owns processes in a particular area, working independently with limited supervision from manager
• Contributes to process design and improvement- Impacts own area work, but work product may impact peers in other areas.
• Problems faced are difficult and sometimes complex. Problems are resolved by identification ofsolutions requiring detailed and specialized knowledge of the job
• Typically Reports to M3/M4- Represents the level at which career may stabilize for many years
Management Responsability
• Individual contributor in a specific area/discipline who may manage employees (rarely)
• May review the work and supervise other junior employees and validate peer's work
Stakeholders
• May convince others to accept new concepts, practices, and approaches
• Prepares presentations and concepts to be presented to the functional community or leadership team
• Build strong, trusting cross
• Understand customer and key stakeholders interests and concerns and guide and provide solutions to customers and key stakeholders
• Provide technical guidance to line managers and employees
Experience Level: 5-8 years
Education Level: Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience/qualification
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
