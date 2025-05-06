Process Engineer
We are growing! Our technology team is looking for a Process Engineer.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
Job responsibilities:
To be a part of production improvement work in a structured way and with short-term and long-term prioritization between different actions.
Responsible for the design, control and improvement of the process and quality in the production of the product.
Monitor KPI's related to the comprehensive yield of products in the whole process and implement actions to improve KPI's.
Responsible for the preparation and management of product production technical specifications, technical standards and process documents.
Responsible for implementing the company's plan for annual product technology optimization goals.
Perform new product process simulations and troubleshoot issues. Ensure operations and products comply with safety and standards.
Work on the localization of resources and development of our suppliers in cooperation with Procurement.
Implement action on how the company's goal on the comprehensive yield can be met, as well as define what actions are needed to reduce the scrap.
To work for the overall equipment efficiency in the factory, and to increase a safety-based productivity.
To be a service to production and participate in Daily Steering and so forth.
Calculate costs and evaluate different solutions from a cost perspective.
Who You Are?
• Education level: At least BSc in engineering from university
• Required experience: A few years of professional experience as an engineer from work in the process industry, alternatively a bachelor's degree engineer with several years of experience.
Competence:
• Service minded and a doer.
• Skilled in problem solving.
• Have knowledge of at least English in speech and writing.
• Good communication skills.
SCOPE: 100 %
START: according to request
Working time & Duration
Full time
On site in Eskilstuna
Salary
Fixed monthly salary
Contact:
HR, qian.lin@senioreurope.com
