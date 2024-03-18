Process Engineer
2024-03-18
Do you want to make a difference in a dynamic organization where you get to build relationships with people from all over the world? Are you passionate about creating the standards in our production process and for communication and training the production teams? If yes, then this might be an opportunity just for you!
Essity - the home of brands like Libero, TENA, Libresse, Tork, Sorbact and JOBST is offering an exciting and challenging opportunity for you who want to contribute with your expertise, energy and creativity as we are looking for a Process Engineer to our factory in Falkenberg.
In the factory in Falkenberg we are around 340 employees. We are a modern organization with high technology machines and mindset. Technology development and upgrading project are constantly on our agenda. Our productions are within fast moving consumer goods. In our factory we are producing diapers, incontinence products mostly for markets within Central- and East Europe.
Our culture is focused on collaboration, innovation, well-being and care, development and commitment. We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
About the Role
The Process Engineer is responsible for creating the standards in production process. For communicating and training the production teams in how to find and use standards and settings. Facilitates the application of Global Manufacturing Excellence principles and tools (work instructions and procedures for safety, quality, DDS, CILs maintenance, CL). The process engineer shall also perform and follow up on test runs in collaboration with the initiative team.
The role of a process engineer is also to spread knowledge and standards to the whole factory by collaboration in the process engineer group. Also be a key player in major machine upgrades and work together with project resources.
Main accountabilities and responsibilities
Sets and saves process settings and standards (CL, CIL) and facilitates the application of standards/systems
Is ultimately responsible for continuously optimizing the production processes in a sustainable way through Root Cause Analysis(RCA) and standardization
Is responsible for training and coaching the operation teams to improve behaviors to the defined standards and procedures
Master Daily Direction Settings (DDS) zero loss flow chart and coach teams in the application
Support product/material development and project implementation
Is a Role Model for Safety
Who You Are
Minimum requirement of bachelor degree in engineering (preferably mechanical, electrical/automation engineering). We are looking for a person who is self-driven and work according to standards. You need to be able to communicate and collaborate with several different people in the organization and have a passion for leadership. You are fluent in Swedish and English, writing as well as speaking.
Application
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
As we will be making ongoing selections, interviews might start before the application deadline. We will conduct drug- and alcohol tests before contract can be signed.
Union representatives:
Joakim Bengtsson, Unionen: 070 242 74 24
Martin Ericsson, Sveriges Ingenjörer: 070 370 63 10 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Porsevägen 45 (visa karta
)
311 74 FALKENBERG Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Falkenberg) Jobbnummer
8549415