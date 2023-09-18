Process Engineer
2023-09-18
In response to the fast electrification of mobility, which is taking place around in Europe, Senior Material has established its European subsidiary, Senior Material (Europe) AB, in Eskilstuna. A large-scale manufacturing plant, which will be equipped with high-automated production lines of both wet-process base film and coating, has left the drawing table and will be realized in coming years. To this exciting project, we are inviting you to join our stellar team in Eskilstuna to build the first-ever factory of lithium-ion battery separator in Sweden. We provide an international and dynamic working environment, with good opportunities of career development.
Role and Responsibilities:
§ As Process Engineer you will be an important part of the local project team and a member in the European plant construction at our headquarters.
§ Providing technical knowledge for the process engineering of the entire separator film coating process including coating slurry preparation, coating- and process controlling.
§ Executing engineering activities utilizing established process SOPs, process-and product quality controlling at Senior's plants in China.
§ Executing project activities (process engineering, process control implementation and project engineering) and deliverables to meet budget, schedule, productivity and quality targets.
§ Participating in competence development of coating process engineering at Senior Europe.
Background and Skills :
To be successful in this role, we want
§ You have a sound academic background in polymer chemistry or chemical engineering.
§ You are technically experienced in film coating process engineering, preferably from lithium-ion battery separator film coating process.
§ You are expected to have knowledge in one of the following areas: ceramic coating materials, coating slurry preparation or coating process controlling.
§ Deep knowledge in separator film manufacturing process and familiar with li-ion battery industry are highly merited.
§ You are a particularly good communicator in an international environment, with necessary language skills.
Personal Qualifications:
§ Bachelor's degree or above in polymer material, chemical engineering or equivalent.
§ Minimum 7 years' experience in coating process engineering, experience gained from lithium-ion battery separator film manufacturing is a plus.
§ Proven track record of leading engineering project of process setup and change in a new manufacturing plant.
§ Result oriented, good sense of structure, proactive, and driving.
§ Team player who embraces responsibility and wants to be part of a winning team.
§ English is a must, Chinese is a plus
Employment Type:
Full-time
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-02
E-post: recruitment@senior798.eu
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559266-0723)
Svista Lagerväg 8 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Senior Material Europe AB Jobbnummer
8120797