Northvolt AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm2020-08-24Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Engineers to initially join our bold project team in Stockholm/Västerås and later on transfer to Skellefteå, where we start production within the next few years.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.We are continuously building a team of both experienced engineers and great leaders with engineering background.The Process Engineer Manager will be in charge of a fast growing team. As leader of the unit you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team from scratch, capable to scale Northvolt's operations in Sweden and beyond. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long term process strategy reporting to the Director of Process Engineering.The Process Engineer will be experts in one or several defined process areas which includes deep knowledge in process design, equipment handling, maintenance planning and control design etc. You will play an important role to interface equipment suppliers and to collaborate with Northvolt factory design teams to efficiently integrate the equipment into the process.The process team will primarily and initially support the Construction, Environmental, Supply-Chain and R&D teams to create a world class production of li-ion battery cells.In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging improvement projects in the area of yield, cost, quality, or efficiency.Specifically, you have a deep understanding of working and cooperating with Lean, Production, Maintenance, IT, Automation, and Facility team.The candidates for the management positions will be responsible for monitoring the operations of our systems, including quality and compliance. The candidate should also be able to recommend improvements to the process through the tracking of metrics and reporting of data. The candidate should definitely have strong technical abilities in order to succeed in this role.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Sustain and improve process yieldProvide technical support as necessaryEstablish process metrics and goalsDevelop and issue process designsManage and train process engineering teamLead the improvement projects and update the progress weekly in the factoryFinalize the process windows and DFMEA with RD and QA teamQualify the alternative raw material with RD team and Supply ChainThe persons we are looking for are team players, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Process Manager is a vital member of the Factory Process team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Skills & RequirementsEducation/ExperienceBSc or MSc degree in Physics/Chemistry/ManufacturingEngineering3+ years of relevant work experience within high volume production engineering in a related field or a Process Managing role for 2+ yearsExperience of supervising a team of process engineers and proven successful leadership in a multiculture environmentSix sigma training with green belt certificateFamiliar with DOE and SPCFamiliar with DFMEA and QA troubleshooting toolsSuccessful track record of leading process improvement projects in production factoryExperience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industryCurious, technically educated and preferrably with a strong business backgroundExperience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plusSpecific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plusHighly organized and result-drivenAn eye for detailProactive and goes beyond expectationsExceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skillsHas a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spiritAbility to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time managementAbility to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyAbility to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environmentQualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humourPassionate & purpose driven2020-08-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-06