Process engineer - Northvolt AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
Process engineer
Northvolt AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24
Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Engineers to initially join our bold project team in Stockholm/Västerås and later on transfer to Skellefteå, where we start production within the next few years.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
We are continuously building a team of both experienced engineers and great leaders with engineering background.
The Process Engineer Manager will be in charge of a fast growing team. As leader of the unit you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team from scratch, capable to scale Northvolt's operations in Sweden and beyond. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long term process strategy reporting to the Director of Process Engineering.
The Process Engineer will be experts in one or several defined process areas which includes deep knowledge in process design, equipment handling, maintenance planning and control design etc. You will play an important role to interface equipment suppliers and to collaborate with Northvolt factory design teams to efficiently integrate the equipment into the process.
The process team will primarily and initially support the Construction, Environmental, Supply-Chain and R&D teams to create a world class production of li-ion battery cells.
In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging improvement projects in the area of yield, cost, quality, or efficiency.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding of working and cooperating with Lean, Production, Maintenance, IT, Automation, and Facility team.
The candidates for the management positions will be responsible for monitoring the operations of our systems, including quality and compliance. The candidate should also be able to recommend improvements to the process through the tracking of metrics and reporting of data. The candidate should definitely have strong technical abilities in order to succeed in this role.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Sustain and improve process yield
Provide technical support as necessary
Establish process metrics and goals
Develop and issue process designs
Manage and train process engineering team
Lead the improvement projects and update the progress weekly in the factory
Finalize the process windows and DFMEA with RD and QA team
Qualify the alternative raw material with RD team and Supply Chain
The persons we are looking for are team players, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Process Manager is a vital member of the Factory Process team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in Physics/Chemistry/ManufacturingEngineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within high volume production engineering in a related field or a Process Managing role for 2+ years
Experience of supervising a team of process engineers and proven successful leadership in a multiculture environment
Six sigma training with green belt certificate
Familiar with DOE and SPC
Familiar with DFMEA and QA troubleshooting tools
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in production factory
Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated and preferrably with a strong business background
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plus
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Passionate & purpose driven
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Northvolt AB
Gamla Brogatan 26
11120 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5331559
