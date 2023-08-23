Process Development Leader
2023-08-23
Who you are
You are a motivated individual who thrives in a creative and collaborative environment and possesses a comprehensive understanding of real estate development processes.
We have just embarked on an exciting journey that will take us to revolutionize the traditional idea of shopping centers and transform them into Meeting places. Our Meeting places offer many reasons to visit - always anchored by IKEA and together with many inspiring partners, they attract lots of people, every day. Ingka Centres' goal is to build places where people can come together, connect, and create meaningful experiences.
We're looking for you with a solid project management background and experience in process development, which includes process design, improvement, and implementation. You pay attention to details, and you possess analytical skills, and a results-oriented mindset. With your background in real estate development, you bring expertise in project management and stakeholder management. Your ability to collaborate and communicate effectively is key to building alliances and achieving outcomes.
You have great leadership capabilities and always act as a role model by strongly believing and acting according to the IKEA values in everything you do. Finally, you are enthusiastic about shaping Ingka Centres for the future and contributing to its ongoing success, and energized by enhancing customer value, supporting business growth, and achieving results through people. Sounds like you?
To be suitable for this role, you should also have:
• Experience from managing process improvement projects.
• Expertise in real estate development processes
• Knowledge of Ingka Centres' business, market, industry, and core business operations.
• Understanding of commercial real estate leasing and operational processes, their inter-dependencies, and navigation.
• Comprehensive understanding of the IKEA concept, Brand identity, Culture & Values, and strategic directions.
• Familiarity with assessing, analyzing, and mitigating risks in a business environment.
• General understanding of data science, new technologies, and analytics in a business context.
• In-depth knowledge of managing change , stakeholder management, project management, and customer expectations.
A day in your life with us
As a Process Development Leader at Ingka Centres you will collaborate closely with Group Expansion and Real Estate and the Ingka Centres' Expansion & Development and Operations teams to lead and optimize the development of the Ingka Expansion Process on Ingka Centres behalf, including how we move our Investments into our Operation.
Together with stakeholders from Expansion & Development, Operations, Group Expansion and Real Estate you will be developing the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of end-to-end processes, and contribute to Ingka Centres' growth. By leveraging your real estate background and expertise in project management you will develop processes for large-scale Expansion & Development projects. Your contributions will be vital in achieving operational excellence, securing a business fit for the purpose, as well as standardized and automated ways of working, enhancing commercial performance, and reinforcing the brand value of the Meeting places.
In this role you will contribute and co-create in a global, multi-dimensional work environment, with colleagues who shares our culture and values.
What you'll do every day:
• Build positive relationships and collaborate & co-create
• Lead a specific process design and prepare basis for decisions with end-to-end process view and collaborate closely with relevant such as group Functions and domains.
• Secure consistency and interdependencies in the process development towards other connected processes
• Support the implementation and establishment of the process ways of working and secure designed process efficiencies and effectiveness.
• Assess and analyze the business benefit of identified process improvement potentials of specific processes and lead continuous improvement initiatives cross-functionally.
• Lead the process documentation according to defined framework, (process maps, working methods, task descriptions, measurement specifications and learning material, etc.)
• Set up performance measurement (KPIs) for specific processes, secure connection with the other processes and follow up on performance.
• Promote initiatives and projects and act as process specialist contributing to other Ingka Centres projects, e.g. new countries, new touchpoints, new business model etc.
• Secure and maintain a connection with and between Meeting Places, Domains in core areas and, process teams within the Ingka Group.
• Secure cross-organizational readiness and continued business growth in terms of competence, performance and succession through enabling an end-to-end approach.
You will be a part of the Business Operations Improvement team. In this role you will be based in Malmö, Sweden, and you will report to our Business Operation Transformation Manager (who is based in Leiden, the Netherlands).
Together as a Team
Together with IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, Ingka Centres is part of Ingka Group.
The three businesses in Ingka Group are: IKEA Retail, which operates 367 IKEA stores that each year receive 800 million visitors, with two billion visits to IKEA.com; Ingka Investments, whose main mission is to protect the financial independence of the group in the long term by investing in strategic businesses outside the pure retail; and us, Ingka Centres.
Ingka Centres provides local communities with Meeting places that offer many reasons to visit - always anchored by IKEA and together with many inspiring partners. We attract many people, every day by offering places to shop, eat, socialize and experience things together. Today we provide 45 Meeting Places in 14 countries and we have exciting plans for the future.
Read more about us here: https://www.ingkacentres.com/en
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Perhaps there is something you 're wondering about? You are welcome to contact Hektor Thomke at hektor.thomke@ingka.com
.
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, although not later than 2023-09-03!
Please submit your application online, by clicking on the "apply" button. We are not able to handle applications made by e-mail.
