Process Development Engineer
2024-04-09
Join Us as a Process Development Engineer in Sustainable Packaging!
Hello and welcome to Yangi, the ground-breaking innovation partner pioneering the next generation of fibre-based solutions. We are here to reshape the world of packaging. As a pioneer in innovative dry forming technology, we are exploring new ideas and challenging the value chain behind our everyday products.
We are looking for a Process Development Engineer who dare to push boundaries, have the creativity to explore new ideas, and have the boldness to challenge the status quo. As a Process Development Engineer, you will be at the forefront of driving advancements in our technology platform, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of Yangi.
Main responsibilities
Be a skilled specialist within process development.
Develop new process solutions for Yangi's CelleraTM technology to: support material, product, and process development,
improve and optimize existing processes, and
perform root cause analysis with the purpose of eliminating losses.
As project member, be responsible for tasks or sub-projects, including time and cost.
Qualifications
Bachelor or Master of Science with at least five years of practice from relevant fields, gladly from the Hygiene, Pulp & Paper, Packaging, or similar industry.
Strong technical background, practical experience is a beneficial, with documented previous experience from manufacturing/operations, technology and/or R&D.
Experience of optimizing the interaction between materials and processes to achieve a producible product.
Appreciates to work "on the field" with experience of trials.
Structured way of working
Fluency in English speech and writing.
Structured and data-driven problem solver with experience of quality assurance methods e.g., Six Sigma, loss analysis and problem-solving methodology.
Experience from IPR-work is a bonus.
Our Ideal Candidate is someone who:
Is passionate about being at the forefront of sustainable packaging.
Finds comfort in the dynamic, fast-paced environment of a start-up.
Embraces a down-to-earth approach, valuing substance over show, and prioritizes the success of the team over individual achievements.
Fails fast and utilizes learnings.
Leads by empowering others, fostering a team where everyone's contributions drive our collective success.
Creates a fun and engaging work environment, infusing the team with enthusiasm and inspiring everyone to join our innovative journey.
Wants to be part of an adventure in creating a company you can be proud of.
