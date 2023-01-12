Privilege Account Management Specialist
2023-01-12
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Are you an experienced PAM Technician, looking for a new challenge?
We are now extending our team within IT Security, with an additional PAM specialist.
Do you have the right mindset and skills to join the team and be part of the IAM Governance team?
Are you a passionate driven person with a positive attitude that likes to have several ongoing activities at the same time?
About the role
In the role of technical specialist, you will both work with setting up technical solutions as well as building processes on how to use them. You will have close contact to our stakeholders, take decisions and deliver quality toward our common goals.
Requirements
• A solid experience within the PAM area.
• Know the bits and bytes of CyberArk as a product, with at least 5 years of experience.
• Experience in Linux and database administration in regard to PAM
• Experience in Active Directory, and integrations in regard to PAM
• Master in communicating and defining technical roadmaps
Who are you?
You are self-motivated and passionate about IT security and safe password handling. You are a team player that can inspire others and appreciate working in a diverse team, solving tasks together. Furthermore, you have excellent communication and presentation skills and are proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English.
What's in it for you?
Working from home is nowadays more a fact than a wish and Scania is one of the leading companies on the market that has implemented this approach. We can also mention that we have opened an office hub at Stockholm Sergel where you can work from whenever you like if you are in Stockholm. Furthermore, Scania has a competitive package of benefits, such as a private lease of a car, bonuses, flexible working hours, and much more
Additional information and application
The salary range for this position is 53000 - 63000 SEK before tax.
For more information about the position, please contact Jessica Löfström (Group Manager), jessica.lofstrom@scania.com
or Zanko Dasko (Talent Acquisition Specialist), zanko.dasko@scania.com
Kindly apply as soon as possible with CV and cover letter, but no later than the 1st of February, since selection and interviews might be held throughout the whole application period. Kindly notice that a background check might be done for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
