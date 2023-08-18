Private preschool looking for a teacher
2023-08-18
Private Pre-school looking for a creative and music interested teacher to be part of our team
Are you ready to be creative, have fun with our children, play games, tell magical stories, joke, laugh, dance, paint, bake ,bike and a lot more?
We have a very interesting concept, our main focus is nature and creativity. Our school is based on caring for nature, planting, painting, yoga, caring for each other and respecting our environment in a calm harmonious atmosphere. We are located in the countryside, which gives us the perfect setting for this wonderful image. We have a small group of children and like it that way, this way we put our priorities in our children.
At our Pre-school everyday makes a difference, we make teaching, learning and creating together fun everyday.
To apply for this position you most be fluent in English, since our school is have bilingual students
If this sounds interesting , check us out www.stroungarna.se
send us an email
at stroungarna@hotmail.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20
e mail
E-post: stroungarna@hotmail.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "pre-school teacher". Arbetsgivare Dary's Giftshop
Västra Strö 48 (visa karta
)
241 92 ESLÖV Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Förskolan Ströungarna Kontakt
CEO
Dary Möller stroungarna@hotmail.com 0793406044 Jobbnummer
8039022