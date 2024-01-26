Warranty & Aftersales Manager
Warranty & Aftersales Engineer
We're looking for a Warranty & Aftersales Engineer to join our Grid Transmission Service team in Sweden!
How You'll Make an Impact
Our Transmission Service Business is on the lookout for an expert Operational Engineer to join our growing business, supporting projects and customer sites across Sweden, both onshore and offshore.
We're a world leader in Asset Management, Operations, Maintenance and Engineering activities for High Voltage Substations, HVDC Interconnectors, Onshore & Offshore Wind Farm Grid Connections, and we work with a plethora of blue-chip international clients from the Power Transmission, Distribution and Generation sectors, who utilize our expertise to improve the long-term availability and reliability of their assets to achieve the highest reliability of energy supply to their customers.
Your responsibilities
* Ensure compliance with Work Specifications, Local Management Instructions, statutory Requirements and Health & Safety laws.
* Lead and coordinate all aspects of warranty operations, including warranty claims processing, customer service, and coordination with manufacturers and suppliers.
* Responsible for planning, development and execution of maintenance & warranty works for all plant and equipment within scope of the contract.
* Ensure that suitable and sufficient Risk and Method Statements are in place before work starts.
* Investigate and resolve faults and prepare, where vital, reports to align with QA and customers' requirements.
* Interpret test and inspection reports and initiate appropriate action.
* Ensure that all maintenance documentation is completed and uploaded on Maintenance Management System as specified in our procedures.
* Ensure all work is carried out to a satisfactory quality and technical standard.
* Develop and maintain positive relationships with customers, manufacturers, and suppliers, ensuring effective communication and teamwork.
* Undertake training to develop, as necessary.
What You Bring
* A knowledge of HV apparatus with experience of performing maintenance, or fault rectification activities on HV and LV apparatus within a service environment.
* Desired but not crucial to be an ESA 14 certified person.
* A good understanding of local HV safety rules.
* Solid understanding of Quality & Asset Management Systems
* Excellent IT skills, proficient with Microsoft 365 products.
* Organized, practical, logical in work approach.
* Ability to communicate optimally in writing and orally at all levels within the organization, as well as engage with customers and suppliers where needed.
* Flexibility to travel between various sites across Sweden, and work in both onshore and offshore environments when required.
* Fluent in written and spoken English.
Who are Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Transmission
Our Transmission Division offers customers a broad portfolio of products, systems, solutions, and services geared around the key market trends of digitalization, decarbonization, grid stability and electrification. With expertise, passion, and dedication, we are working to transmit energy in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way possible.
Check out this video to learn more about our Transmission Division: https://bit.ly/3qwFP0a
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
