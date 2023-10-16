Privacy Manager for Group Risk
Are you passionate about GDPR, and would like to be part of the Swedbank Privacy managers network and ensure, that GDPR and privacy topics in Group Risk are covered in the best quality?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Manage GDPR related projects
• Be a contact person for privacy related education and awareness and assure information flows from Group Privacy, DPOs and other stakeholders to personnel in Group Risk
• Be the contact point in Group Risk for employees regarding GDPR and Privacy as well as direct employees to the right information, documentation, processes, and tools
• Support Process Owners by initiating and coordinating the correctness and maintenance of Data Processing Register
• Be the contact point to support and coordinate the Data Protection Impact Assessment cases and Legitimate interest assessments
• Prepare and give regular overviews to Group Risk management regarding GDPR compliance
• Support Value Delivery Engines with GDPR expertise to comply with Swedbank development process
What is needed in this role:
• Good knowledge of the GDPR regulation
• Experience and capability of managing projects and processes
• Analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills
• You have a strong interest and passion for initiating, building, and maintaining good relationships with different cross-border counterparties
• You think it's fun to work in a proactive and structured way
• As a person you like to work in a fast-paced environment and be adaptable to changes
• You like to communicate and are not afraid to take initiative and pave new ground
• Excellent English communication skills is required in this role
• Experience from working in a bank is considered as a strong advantage
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
and evolve as a Privacy Manager. Management Support is a subunit within Group Risk that supports all risk types within Grup Risk. The team consist of 6 employees with different responsibilities within controlling, coordination, administration, privacy management and Savings banks services. As a team we are involved in many of the prioritized programs within Swedbank and supports Group Risk in a various number of tasks. By joining our team, you will receive an insight in all risk classes as well as ongoing IT development within Group Risk." Marie Onning, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.10.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Flexible remote, this position has the flexibility to sometimes work remotely but you are expected to be present at HQ in Sundbyberg 2-3 days each week.
Recruiting manager: Marie Onning, +46 8 58 59 32 03
