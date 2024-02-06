Privacy Manager
2024-02-06
Are you passionate about privacy and looking for a key position, where you get to support the organization to have a sustainable and compliant approach towards privacy related matters?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• have a say in how things are done by contributing to the design, implementation, and follow-up of internal privacy framework;
•
put your knowledge into practice by advising a variety of stakeholders in high-profile projects incorporating novel technologies;
•
promote a privacy-first culture by owning the internal privacy control library and its implementation;
•
effect change on all levels of the organization by taking an expert role in privacy and data protection risk management activities;
• keep the business on the right track by maintaining a comprehensive view of AFC's privacy and data protection risk posture.
What is needed in this role:
•
minimum 6 years of hands-on experience in a GRC function focused on privacy or data protection within an organization;
•
expert knowledge of EU privacy and data protection legislation, EDPB guidelines, and leading privacy risk management practices and frameworks;
•
successful track record of managing and implementing data protection and privacy controls in an international setting with a complex legal structure;
• proven ability to proactively identify and manage privacy and compliance risks related to personal data processing, including developing mitigating controls for high-profile initiatives involving diverse stakeholders;
• experience in designing and conducting training programs on privacy and digital ethics;
•
familiarity with technology, including cloud environments, data flows, machine learning, artificial intelligence. Prior technical work experience in IT or involvement in the implementation of PETs is a plus;
• strong problem-solving and analytical skills with a pragmatic and risk-based approach;
•
excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills to effectively communicate across all levels of a matrix organization without formal authority.
• detail-oriented self-starter who can work independently or as part of a culturally diverse organization;
• professional certification such as CIPP/E or CIPM preferred.
•
full professional proficiency in English. Good command of Swedish is desirable.
•
academic degree in a relevant discipline such as law, data protection or information technology is a plus.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of a very challenging yet attractive task. Together with our colleagues we will create and deliver robust Anti Financial Crime processes and uphold high standards within AFCs area of responsibility. To enable this, we need to build a robust Privacy Management structure that goes above and beyond to enable the AFC unit to be one step ahead. We will have to work swiftly but thoroughly, based on common understanding and trust, within our unit and the bank." Jonas Kihlgren, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 19.02.2024 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Jonas Kihlgren
SACO: henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: kristine.nordin@swedbank.se
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2,900-4,400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3,350-5,050 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3,050-4,550 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
