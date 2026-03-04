Principal System Owner, Sensors
2026-03-04
Want to be part of transforming road freight - for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are also operating Sweden's largest truck dedicated public charging network and counting.
Your mission as a Principal System Owner is to design the sensor suite that produces clean, reliable, time-aligned data; so our Autonomous Driving software can build and run with confidence on every vehicle.
You will own:
End-to-end sensor suite design (cameras, lidar, radar, ultrasonics, IMU): which sensors, how many, where they go, and the field-of-view coverage and overlap we need to avoid blind spots.
Data expectations for software: formats and fields, coordinate frames, units, frame rates, timestamp definition, acceptable delay and variation, and health/status signals.
Reliability and redundancy strategies: overlapping coverage, graceful degradation, soiling/icing mitigation, and clear "good/bad data" indicators.
Calibration policy: what must be calibrated, how often, triggers to re-calibrate, and the signals that confirm calibration is good.
Supplier evaluations: scan the market, run technical evaluations, and recommend the best combination of sensors for our use (performance, reliability, cost, serviceability).
Integration and issue closure with vendors: support bring-up, reproduce issues fast, and drive them to resolution.
Decision records: document options, trade-offs, and the chosen approach in short, clear write-ups.
Partner with the Compute & Network System Owners to meet bandwidth, timing, power, and mechanical realities.
We expect you to have:
10+ years building multi-sensor autonomy/robotics/ADAS systems from concept to field use.
Practical judgment on coverage/occlusions, mounting and vibration, soiling/icing, and calibration.
Clear technical writing and strong collaboration with Autonomous Driving software teams and vehicle/platform teams.
Nice to have:
Safety (ISO 26262/SOTIF) touchpoints, EMC/thermal test exposure, fleet reliability analytics.
Beyond the technical, we value:
A naturally curious, humble, and creative mindset.
Good communication and collaborative team-working skills
The ability to thrive and contribute in a fast-paced, collaborative environment
This is a full-time position based in Gothenburg or Stockholm. You will be part of a truly diverse, high performing team with a common passion for sustainability and making things happen in an innovative way. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since selection and interviews are held continually.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact.
Please note that as part of our standard recruitment process, we conduct a background control on the final candidate for this role. This may include verification of education, employment history, any relevant professional certifications or other information that may be of our interest.
