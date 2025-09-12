Principal Scientist Cardiovascular Disease
2025-09-12
Do you have expertise and a strong scientific reputation in cardiovascular research? Are you excited by a role where you will provide global scientific leadership within your area of expertise to accelerate innovative science and turn ideas into life-changing medicines? Join us to be part of the discovery of future treatments for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolic diseases.
We are now recruiting a Principal Scientist with cardiovascular expertise to the Bioscience department in Early Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (Early CVRM), one of AstraZeneca's three main therapeutic areas. In the Bioscience department, we focus on identifying and validating new drug targets and delivering preclinical data to projects across all phases of drug discovery and development. As the Principal Scientist, you will be a key player in the global CVRM community and in the cardiovascular division, influencing pipeline projects, scientific direction, and capabilities. You will work at the forefront of cardiovascular research and continue to demonstrate scientific leadership through high-quality publications, conference presentations, and by building networks and collaborations with key external experts.
The role will be placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. Here you will be part of an international, open-minded, and creative working atmosphere based on collaboration and innovation. You will report to the Head of Bioscience Cardiovascular and be part of the bioscience cardiovascular leadership team.
Accountabilities
*
Serve as a scientific leader and expert in the cardiovascular area (focus on cardiomyopathy, cardiometabolic disease, heart failure). Bring strong expertise in cardiovascular physiology and pathophysiology.
*
Serve as bioscience/pharmacology lead and project lead for early pipeline projects.
*
Independently identify and explore novel drug targets and champion these to become new drug projects.
*
Drive innovation and scientific excellence in the cardiovascular area.
*
Propose and drive development of cardiovascular models/assays.
*
Serve as a member of the Bioscience Cardiovascular Leadership team.
*
Accountable for long-term development of the Bioscience department in close collaboration with other senior leaders in Bioscience.
*
Collaborate closely with colleagues in Early CVRM and in other essential functions to drive the cardiovascular pipeline.
*
Build and maintain a network to key internal and external stakeholders and leading research institutions.
*
Build scientific leadership for AstraZeneca by publishing scientific papers and presenting at conferences.
Essential Skills/Experience
*
PhD, M.D. or equivalent academic merits in the cardiovascular field, with specific focus on cardiomyopathy or cardiometabolic disease
*
Strong scientific background and in-depth understanding of cardiac biology and disease and the link between metabolic aspects and cardiovascular risk
*
Strong leadership capabilities
*
Proven ability to manage complex collaborations and partnerships
*
Strong experience in in vitro and in vivo work within the cardiovascular area
*
Strong publication track record in the cardiovascular area
*
Excellent communication and networking skills
*
Outstanding teamworking skills and a proven track record of working collaboratively to ensure scientific excellence and timely progression of projects
Desirable Skills/Experience
*
Postdoc in a relevant area
*
Experience in working with atherosclerosis and expertise in microvascular dysfunction and plaque formation
*
Extensive drug discovery experience and preferably with experience in progressing drug targets to clinical testing
At AstraZeneca, we are committed to making a difference. We have built our business around our passion for science. Now we are fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs. Our combination of curiosity and courage drives us, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before. We work seamlessly as one, expanding our horizons by uniting the best from academia, biotechs, and industry. This collaborative approach allows us to create the greatest impact on disease.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then apply now!
