Principal Scientist
Q-Med AB / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2023-11-10
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Principal Scientist
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (onsite)
Job Description
We are seeking a highly experienced and accomplished Principal Scientist with expertise in Drug Substance (DS) Fermentation & Purification to join our growing team. This role is pivotal in enhancing our Biologics technical competence, with a specific focus on optimizing DS processes for biologics manufacturing including Microbial Fermentation and Harvest, Protein Purification and Aseptic Formulation, Filling and Container Closure including last mile to user.
Key Responsibilities
* Leading efforts in Fermentation Optimization, including strain selection, media formulation, and scale-up.
* Develop and implement purification strategies for the efficient recovery of biologics, leveraging chromatography, filtration, and other separation techniques.
* Enhancing Biologics technical competence by staying up to date with the latest DS fermentation and purification technologies.
* Initiating, executing, and managing validations for new and established methodologies.
* Identifying opportunities for process improvement, cost reduction, and efficiency gains.
* Collaborating with various manufacturing departments for seamless integration of DS processes.
* Maintaining detailed records in alignment with regulatory standards and proactively addressing process issues.
* Proactively identify and address process issues and deviations, implementing corrective actions to maintain product quality and production efficiency.
* Providing technical training and mentorship to foster a culture of continuous learning.
Skills & Qualifications
* Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Biochemistry, Microbiology, or a related field with a strong research background and exposure to biological manufacturing
* A minimum of 10 years of relevant experience in DS fermentation and purification within a biologics manufacturing environment.
* Experience with technology transfer and scale-up of DS processes in a plant setting.
* Established ownership of manufacturing processes including upstream, downstream, and materials management
* Proven expertise in designing, optimizing, and troubleshooting fermentation and purification processes.
* Demonstrated success in enhancing technical competence and driving process improvements.
* Strong analytical skills, problem-solving abilities, and project management experience.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
* Ability to work both independently and as part of a cross-functional team.
Preferred Qualifications:
* Familiar with regulatory requirements for biologics manufacturing.
* Active participation in relevant scientific communities and/or publications in related fields.
* Attention to detail and comfortable with critical thinking and decision making.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 450 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, the selection process is ongoing.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR007417". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma mathilda.ostensson@galderma.com Jobbnummer
8255008