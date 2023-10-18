Principal Product Manager - Data Science
THE ROLE & THE TEAM
Over the last years, we learned that solving fulfillment-related challenges for the good of our customers helps us to fuel the growth of our platform. With more partners joining our platform, we have been developing and testing additional further fulfillment services tailored to their needs.
The Connected Network department is responsible for all partner-facing Zalando Logistics Solutions. By unifying and collaborating these services under a single umbrella, we provide a more holistic approach to deliver the optimal fulfillment solution to meet our partners' needs, and leverage common services to enable partner growth.
Zalando B2B Logistics Solutions are one of our key strategic priorities in Zalando's Group Strategy and represent enormous growth potential. The teams behind our business-to-business (B2B) services act as an innovative unit within Zalando, which enables us to act fast. Multichannel fulfillment is where we fulfill orders outside the Zalando channel. Using the infrastructure that Zalando constructed for itself as a basis, we help the merchants to build their logistics solutions.Our vision is to become Europe's leading logistics ecosystem. We want to unlock partners' growth by providing flexible fulfillment capacities and full access to our European-wide logistic network.
As a Principal Product Manager in Connected Network, you will be part of a team working on an ecosystem of partner facing and internal facing products. You will be responsible for enabling merchant and customer centricity supported by data driven insights, with touch points across the value chain from finance to supply chain to reporting. You will collaborate with senior product leadership for Data Science, working closely with our external partners, internal teams and stakeholders. You will be responsible for delivering upon the strategy and defining the overall success metrics and KPIs across all of the Fulfillment domain areas in close collaboration with other Product Managers.
INCLUSIVE BY DESIGN
At Zalando, our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion - one that is inclusive by design. We only assess candidates based on qualifications, merit, and business needs. We welcome applications from people of all gender identities, sexual orientations, personal expressions, racial identities, ethnicities, religious beliefs, and disability statuses. We only want to know why you're great for this role, so please avoid including your picture, age, and marital status in your CV as well.
We want to provide you with a great candidate experience. Please feel free to inform us of any accommodations you may need, so we can best support and assist you throughout the hiring process.
do.BETTER - our diversity & inclusion strategy: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/diversity-inclusion
Our employee resource groups: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/diversity-inclusion/our-employee-resource-groups
WHAT WE'D LOVE YOU TO DO (AND LOVE DOING)
You'll align your product vision and strategy with the business vision of being Europe's most customer-centric fulfillment platform that connects any fashion brand with customers anytime anywhere
You'll collaborate with an extended network of internal and external stakeholders to scope, prioritize, and solve the most important product opportunities
You will be define and champion a Data science enabled strategy for Connected Network in collaboration with engineering
You will collaborate with multiple product managers and engineering teams across Zalando to deliver upon your roadmap
You will define the business and commercial opportunities to deliver exceptional partner experience
You will define a strategy that will enable automation and utilisation of data driven insights to drive business efficiencies and enable better decisions
You will define KPIs for your area, monitor these KPIs, understand how they impact our partner experience and business performance over time and drive improvement opportunities through data led insights
You will be part of a transformational growth initiative driving significant impact
WE'D LOVE TO MEET YOU IF
You are a data-enabling and collaborative Product Management practitioner and leader with experience of working with internal and external stakeholders
You have experience of developing B2C (consumer-facing) or B2B (partner-facing) products across multiple platforms
You have experience defining and delivering on data science or machine learning solutions
You have experience working with optimization algos, or forecasting models preferably in retail seasonal environments.
You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to translate technical functionality into relatable features across multiple teams, align goals and deliverables and drive overall success independent of organisational boundaries
You have experience owning the long and medium term vision and development roadmap for products. You have driven products which have a multi-year horizon for realisation of the full vision
You know how to measure the success of your product and continuously iterate to improve it for the benefit of our partners
If you think you have what it takes, we encourage you to apply even if you don't meet every single requirement. You may just be the right candidate for this or other roles!
OUR OFFER
Zalando provides a range of benefits. Please ask your Talent Acquisition Partner to learn more about what we offer.
