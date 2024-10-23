Principal Portfolio Manager/Upstream Product Manager
Another great opportunity at Technogarden Life Science! Currently we are looking for an experienced Portfolio Manager within medical devicewith an academic degree (preferably within engineering)and who has a profound understanding of product development and can take a strategic perspective, defining and executing on new product development (NPD) projects, managing the life-cycle of our product portfolio globally, analyzing profitability, engaging with and supporting our customers and markets. You will work globally and be based in the Greater Malmö region.
Duties and responsibilities:
• Customer and Market insights -interact with global key customers and sales reps, identify and summarizedrivers of success, growth as well as unmet needs in relevant customer segments, understand different customer settings, analyze market adoption and success of the product portfolio, competitor activities and monitor and identify market trends e t c.
• Business Insight - analysis of the product portfolio profitability, insights to strategy and decision making
• Portfolio Strategy -create and communicatelong-term strategic business plan
• New Product development
• Market Research
• Forecast/Integrated Business Planning
• Product Life Cycle Management
• and more......
Your education and training
You have a bachelors or preferred MBA within business or engineering
Qualifications and experience
• Minimum 10 years of work experience within a relevant field, preferably Medical Device
• Thorough understanding of technical, clinical and regulatory aspects relevant to med tech marketing
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Ability to manage multiple projects while delivering on established timelines
• Ability to be persuasive in the absence of organizational authority
• Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively engage diverse and multilingual audiences
• Must be able to understand and work within complex interdivisional procedures and policies
• Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word & PowerPoint)
• English, Swedish language fluency orally and in writing
Personal requirements
• Exercise discretion and independence when applying professional expertise
• Must be able to manage time, projects, stress and conflict
• Must possess strong interpersonal skills including written and oral communication
• This position requires self-drive and a curious and open mind
• Must be able to bring tasks through to completion with minimal supervision
• Must have the ability to prioritize work and keep detailed and confidential records
• Must be able to communicate / present to large groups of people
• Must possess unwavering ethics & integrity in a competitive and demanding work environment
• The assignment requires travelling15-30% of the time.
