Principal Graphics Architect
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-04-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ARM Sweden AB i Lund
Job Overview:
We are looking for someone to join our team to investigate new 3D graphics trends and technologies, and how these apply to Arm GPUs and Arm-based systems.
Arm's Central Technology organisation is responsible for early development and selection of technology to keep Arm's products redefining the state-of-the-art. Are you passionate about the future of graphics and GPUs? If yes, join us and help drive it forward!
Early stage prototyping can require a diverse skill set and so the role favors applicants with a broad knowledge of GPUs, compute and software development skills. You will work closely with other members of the architecture team to define direction and share ideas, and develop prototypes or undertake investigations individually and in small groups.
Responsibilities:
Analysing, prototyping and quantifying features of and improvements to mobile graphics on Mali, including the implications for hardware design and software architecture in tandem with other specialists.
Collaborating with content and performance analysis teams to identify potential high impact improvements.
Explaining new technology and its implications to internal and external partners - strong communication skills are highly valued.
Required Skills and Experience :
Detailed specialist knowledge of modern graphics techniques. In this domain you should have awareness of and opinions on where this subject is going and the motivating forces behind these trends.
Hands-on experience using one or more of Vulkan, DirectX, or Metal APIs. You know at least one API well enough to be annoyed at its limitations.
A solid understanding of GPU architecture and what content considerations are necessary for good performance.
You combine the above with good C++ development experience, know your way around common development tools (e.g. version control systems) and are comfortable independently developing your own tools and prototypes.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
You are self-motivated and ambitious, and have the ability to work as part of a team and to network across teams.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, distilling and engaging wide ranging audiences in discussion on complex technical subjects
In a creative environment, a broad range of interests and experience can bring new insight. We are keen to see candidates with interests that don't match our own, and to allow the best ideas to flourish. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Annons ID och titel". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868)
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
8613742