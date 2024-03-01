Principal Game Designer
2024-03-01
Job Description
1. Promote more innovation and ideation across Tencent Games Global portfolio
2. Drive editorial management and support the upgrade of the overall in-development project portfolio, including providing assessments and pushing for quality improvements
3. Provide advice and support on production issues and challenges faced by the development teams, as needed
4. Focused on Content and Editorial Management
5. Drive creative and quality upgrade and management including establishing clear game pillars
6. Help promote more ideation across portfolio companies, and support pitch management
7. Deliver on-ground support for project troubleshooting (e.g. concept)
Job Requirements
1. 10+ years of professional experience in videogames industry
2. Game development background in PC/Console, global/western markets, experience with GaaS preferred, AAA title experience a plus
3. Has shipped multiple games
4. Experience in creative process of game development
5. Great interpersonal skills and ability to navigate complex, cross-cultural work environments.
About Tencent
About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world. Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen China, our guiding principle is to use technology for good. We are not only a major video game publisher in the world, we also produce other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe. We offer a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth.
