Principal Engineer
Klarna Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Design and evolve scalable, performant, and resilient architectures across systems and services.
Contribute to long-term technical vision and ensure alignment with company goals and product strategy.
Guide engineering teams on best practices in coding, testing, infrastructure, and system design.
Partner with Product, Design, Data, and Infrastructure teams to deliver impactful solutions.
Remain actively involved in prototyping, reviewing code, and solving critical production issues when needed.
Coach engineers, influence engineering culture, and support career growth through peer mentoring and guidance.
Evaluate and introduce new tools, frameworks, and technologies that enhance product quality or development speed.
Set coding and architectural standards, lead design reviews, and advocate for high-quality, secure, and maintainable codebases.
Who You Are
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
10+ years of experience in software engineering, including 3+ years in a senior or principal-level IC role.
Proven success designing and deploying large-scale, distributed systems.
Deep expertise in at least one or more backend or full-stack technologies (e.g., Java, Go, Python, TypeScript, Node.js).
Strong experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and containerization tools (Docker, Kubernetes).
Exceptional problem-solving skills and ability to simplify complex technical domains.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence stakeholders across all levels.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: ta@klarna.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
9428234