Principal Compliance Officer
2024-11-08
Would you like to join a specialized team, where we provide advice, guidance and assurance on financial crime matters within the Bank and subsidiaries?
The team consists of a team of Subject Matter Experts, who provide interpretation and support on financial crime risk management policies and instructions.
The team also provide advice and oversight on financial crime controls within the Bank, including performing assurance on relevant financial crime areas. Internal stakeholders include customer-facing units, Financial Crime Risk Prevention and internal Compliance colleagues.
Build and maintain strong relationships with senior stakeholders
You will maintain an excellent understanding of internal Financial Crime Policies, Instructions and Procedures as well as relevant external regulatory developments in order to effectively support on interpretation and application of Financial Crime Compliance Policies, Instruction and Procedures. You will:
Respond in a timely manner to queries received by the team from Business, Risk and Compliance or any other relevant stakeholders. Act as support and guide for other members of the team in these matters
Build and maintain strong relationships with senior stakeholders within the relevant business areas and across lines of defense
Maintain a thorough understanding of the Bank's relevant products, services, organizational structures, processes and any changes in these as well as relevant external regulatory developments
Proactively identify and escalate queries, findings or issue to specialized Financial Crime Compliance teams or the team lead on a timely basis. Act as a central coordinator or see such items through to resolution as required
Execute Group Financial Crime Compliance oversight activities, including planning, executing and reporting on assurance reviews on financial crime controls
You will represent Financial Crime Compliance and provide check and challenge at Group and Local Financial Crime Councils & Committees. This includes planning, executing and reporting on assurance reviews performed on financial crime controls in these areas as well as logging and tracking any material findings.
Solid understanding of the regulatory risk environment
You have an excellent knowledge of Financial Crime risks and controls -and a solid understanding of Financial Crime transformation projects, and proactively be able to create Financial Crime frameworks and solve problems independently. Furthermore, we expect you to have:
A strong understanding of how large Financial Institutions operate and banking products relevant the role
Strong experience of providing input, advice or reporting to senior stakeholders
Strong experience of performing critical assessments of key controls and documenting findings and observations
Solid understanding of the regulatory risk environment applicable to Danske Bank and our Subsidiaries in the Financial Crime space
You have exceptional communication skills and are able to engage and influence peers and senior managers - and articulate financial crime matters in a clear and concise manner. This also means you are able to adjust approach and communication style based on circumstances.
