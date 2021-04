Primary School Technology Integrator - Stift Stockholm International School - Lärarjobb i Stockholm

Stift Stockholm International School / Lärarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07Reports to: IT ManagerDescriptionThe Primary Technology Integrator at Stockholm International School supports the integration of technology into the curriculum and the use of it in the classroom.About SISStockholm International School is a truly international K-12 school located in the heart of the dynamic city of Stockholm. We are the first choice for the globally mobile diplomatic, business and research community in Sweden. Our students represent more than 60 countries and our diverse community is made up of over 80% international students and teaching staff. Our language of learning is English but our outlook is global.Duties/Responsibilities:Works with Primary teachers and students to assist with the integration of technology into the curriculum and support the use of technology in the classroom.Provides support and guidance for teachers while curriculum planning either at grade level or subject meetings.Facilitates the sharing of digital resources among the teaching staff.Works together with subject leaders and teachers to identify and implement technology goals for Primary.Attends meetings to present and coach staff towards meeting technology goals for Primary.Arranges classroom visits to assist teachers and students with the introduction of digital tools for teaching and learning.Manages and updates the school's digital learning platforms.Hosts sessions with groups of staff to introduce and share new digital resources.Implements instructional sessions with groups of students to introduce new digital resources and the digital citizenship curriculum.Conducts training to assist staff to meet individual professional development goals.Qualifications and Experience:Experience as a teacherExperience working with technology in an education environmentExpert in the use of Google Workspace and Apple products and the creation of innovative digital learning toolsAbility to prioritize work schedules by being self directed and motivatedInterest in professional development processesExcellent organizational skillsExcellent communication (written and verbal) skills in EnglishThe ability to establish rapport with adults and studentsThe ability to work effectively in a teamThe ability to show initiative and work independentlyThe ability to maintain confidentialityThe ability to function effectively under pressureA pleasant and friendly personalityAligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.Contract: Temporary for one yearStart date: August 2021Employment Rate: 100%Salary: Fixed salaryLast application day: Wednesday, May 5th, 2021We only accept applications in EnglishPlease send a letter of interest, your CV and two references to s.loureiro@intsch.se , Mark the email with "Tech integrator".2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05Stift Stockholm International SchoolJohannesgatan 1811138 Stockholm5674994