Primary School Technology Integrator - Stift Stockholm International School - Lärarjobb i Stockholm
Primary School Technology Integrator
Stift Stockholm International School / Lärarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Reports to: IT Manager
Description
The Primary Technology Integrator at Stockholm International School supports the integration of technology into the curriculum and the use of it in the classroom.
About SIS
Stockholm International School is a truly international K-12 school located in the heart of the dynamic city of Stockholm. We are the first choice for the globally mobile diplomatic, business and research community in Sweden. Our students represent more than 60 countries and our diverse community is made up of over 80% international students and teaching staff. Our language of learning is English but our outlook is global.
Duties/Responsibilities:
Works with Primary teachers and students to assist with the integration of technology into the curriculum and support the use of technology in the classroom.
Provides support and guidance for teachers while curriculum planning either at grade level or subject meetings.
Facilitates the sharing of digital resources among the teaching staff.
Works together with subject leaders and teachers to identify and implement technology goals for Primary.
Attends meetings to present and coach staff towards meeting technology goals for Primary.
Arranges classroom visits to assist teachers and students with the introduction of digital tools for teaching and learning.
Manages and updates the school's digital learning platforms.
Hosts sessions with groups of staff to introduce and share new digital resources.
Implements instructional sessions with groups of students to introduce new digital resources and the digital citizenship curriculum.
Conducts training to assist staff to meet individual professional development goals.
Qualifications and Experience:
Experience as a teacher
Experience working with technology in an education environment
Expert in the use of Google Workspace and Apple products and the creation of innovative digital learning tools
Ability to prioritize work schedules by being self directed and motivated
Interest in professional development processes
Excellent organizational skills
Excellent communication (written and verbal) skills in English
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students
The ability to work effectively in a team
The ability to show initiative and work independently
The ability to maintain confidentiality
The ability to function effectively under pressure
A pleasant and friendly personality
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Contract: Temporary for one year
Start date: August 2021
Employment Rate: 100%
Salary: Fixed salary
Last application day: Wednesday, May 5th, 2021
We only accept applications in English
Please send a letter of interest, your CV and two references to s.loureiro@intsch.se, Mark the email with "Tech integrator".
