President of BU Heating Materials within Kanthal Division
2024-01-16
Looking to lead a business unit in the Swedish metal industry through its profitable growth journey? With your experience and passion for leading a business, you will in this position be in the right spot to create shareholder value by having the full responsibility of strategy execution and profit and loss. Our heat resistance and temperature and sensing materials are optimizing industrial heating. At the same time, we are, together with our customers, combating the climate impact of the industrial sector.
We are seeking a commercially driven and strategically oriented person to lead one of our three business units. At our company, we believe in making a positive impact on the world, not just through our exceptional material properties and innovative product range but also by how we develop and care for people. Does this sound like a place for you?
About the role
In this position, you will further develop our strong market position within industrial heating materials by leading the expansion of our offering into new segments in the industry. You also work with increasing the stakeholder value by focusing on our customers and investors as well as employee attraction. The core responsibilities for this role are to:
Develop and drive a safety first culture
Ensure optimized way of working to maximize profitability and capital efficiency
Lead profitable growth for selected markets - through product portfolio optimization and operational excellence
Develop businesses, customer relations and strategies
Ensure organizations commitment to current short- and long-term plans
Develop organization through performance management
In this role, you act in close collaboration with other BU Presidents within Kanthal and are an active member of the Division Management team. You report directly to the President of the Division and international travel is a natural part of the job.
About You
We are looking for someone with a university degree, preferably in a technical or commercially oriented discipline. You understand the manufacturing industry and have at least ten years of relevant experience from leadership positions in manufacturing and/or commercial roles in a global business environment. Experience from business development and previous profit and loss responsibility in a global business is necessary.
With your networking and communication skills you convey messages and interact with people from different settings and organizational levels . With your solid experience from execution and customer relations, together with strong skills in change management, you will be essential in leading your business unit into future success. You seize the moment with curiosity, flexibility and an ability to drive business value in line with our company core values.
What you can expect from us
At our company, safety and health come first. We offer a comprehensive total compensation package as well as a warm and inviting work environment.
Freedom to act. You will be fully accountable for executing on the strategy with full profit and loss responsibility.
We operate in a global setting. On a daily basis you interact with colleagues in Sweden, US and India while delivering value to customers available all around the world.
We strive to create a work environment that encourages growth and provides opportunities for individuals to evolve both personally and professionally. Together, let's continue to grow our industrial heating materials business.
Hiring Location
Flexible in Sweden, preferable in Hallstahammar where we have our main production site, including our melt shop.
Application
Send your application no later than Feb 7, 2024.
Additional information:
For further information about this position, please contact: Elin Olsson, recruiting specialist +46 (0)76-720 16 99
Union contacts - Sweden
Riccard Söjbjerg, Unionen, +46 (0)70 611 28 71
Petter Lindblom, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 04 26
Johan Baringsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 53 96
Niclas Widell, IF Metall, +46 (0)73 066 10 22
Kanthal is an Alleima company and a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and resistance material. Backed by our skilled people and pioneering technology, every innovative solution is a creative partnership with our customers. With a strong commitment to reducing climate impact, we support some of the world's largest and most exciting projects.
Find out more at www.kanthal.com
