Pre-School Teacher/Nanny- Stockholm
Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm i Stockholm
PRE-SCHOOL TEACHER / NANNY
We are looking for a loving, caring, nurturing and trustworthy companion for the Ambassador's 3 children, all below 7 years old. The Pre-School teacher / Nanny will be working at the Ambassador's residence and will be responsible for all tasks related to child care.
RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE BUT NOT BE LIMITED TO:
• Create a stimulating, nurturing, and safe environment for the children
• Supervise the children's activities at all times
• Plan and prepare meals and bottles for, and feed, the children
• Dress the children
• Place the children down for naps and bedtime
• Bathe the children
• Change diapers
• Potty train the children
• Perform housework related to child care, including washing the children's clothes, cleaning up after meals, tidying play areas, and washing bottles
• Teach the children good social manners
• Play with the children, both indoors and outdoors
• Plan and lead educational activities, including reading, with the children
• Take the children to and from nursery and activities
• Travel with the family when needed
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS
• High school graduate
• Experience caring for children is a plus
• Training in early childhood education preferred
• First aid training and child and infant CPR is a plus
• Driver's license is a plus
• Authorization to work in Sweden
• English is mandatory, Swedish or French proficiency is a plus
• Reliable, honest, and trustworthy
• Discretion and confidentiality are mandatory
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
Salary type: Fixed monthly (attractive salary)
Terms of employment: Full Time
Start date: Immediately
Where is the workplace?: The workplace is located in Stockholm
The employer: United Arab Emirates Embassy in Stockholm
If you feel you qualify for this job, please send your personal letter and CV to: residencestaffstockholm@gmail.com
Recruitment takes place on an ongoing basis, so send in your application as soon as possible. Probationary employment of six months is applied when the position is filled. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Tillsvidaretjänst som inleds med 6 månaders provanställning Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
E-post: residencestaffstockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm
Torsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7226409