Pre-school/early childhood English teacher
About the Position
We are currently seeking a dedicated and passionate Early Childhood English Language Teacher to join our preschool team. This role is ideal for someone with a strong understanding of child development and a genuine enthusiasm for supporting children's language learning and overall growth.
You will be the sole English-speaking teacher in a "language class" alongside two Swedish-speaking educators. Your role will be key in preparing children for their next educational step by providing a stimulating and inclusive English-speaking environment.
Key qualities we're looking for:
Ability to create strong, nurturing, and respectful relationships with young children.
Understanding of and experience with diverse developmental needs and inclusive education.
Enthusiasm for language development through play-based and child-centered learning.
Strong collaboration skills to work effectively in a team environment.
Cultural sensitivity and respect for all backgrounds.
Reflective and flexible in adapting teaching to meet individual and group needs.
Committed to professional growth and continuous improvement.
Ability to plan and implement meaningful and age-appropriate learning activities.
Confidence in using observation and documentation to support each child's learning journey.
Willingness and ability to follow the Swedish preschool curriculum.
Proficiency in Swedish is a requirement for effective collaboration with colleagues and communication with families.
About the Preschool
Flygande Mattan operates three multicultural preschools in southern Stockholm: Jordbro, Skogås, and Brandbergen. This position is based in Jordbro.
Flygande Mattan offers a unique, culturally rich environment where Swedish is the main educational language. Our community of children and staff reflects a broad range of cultural backgrounds, which we see as a strength and a foundation for growth, respect, and enriched learning.
Our vision is to nurture children's curiosity and desire to understand the world around them. By strengthening their cultural identity, independence, offering a well-rounded education, and encouraging integrity, we help set the foundation for lifelong learning.
Our educational approach is grounded in the Swedish preschool curriculum, Islamic values and national education guidelines.
Requirements
Qualified Early Years Teacher with leadership experience.
Native English speaker or a degree in English language education for young children.
Proficient in Swedish (administrative duties and all communication are in Swedish).
Minimum 2 years' experience teaching children aged 1-5 in a mixed-age setting.
Strong communication skills (written and verbal).
Effective time management and ability to work independently.
Professional, reliable, and proactive leadership qualities.
Ability to motivate and support a team, fostering learning through play.
Adaptability to new cultures and working environments.
Respectful of children, families, and colleagues from diverse backgrounds.
Experience collaborating with families to support children's development.
Strong planning and organizational abilities.
Soft skills such as empathy, patience, and kindness are essential.
Key Responsibilities
Deliver English language lessons based on the Swedish preschool curriculum.
Support children with daily routines: meals, hygiene, diapering, cleaning, and laundry.
Participate in all preschool activities and events.
Promote children's cultural identity and work with an intercultural approach.
Stimulate development in areas such as language, math, social interaction, and environmental awareness.
Document children's learning and development.
Actively contribute to team meetings and reflection sessions.
Comply with all local policies and the preschool's curriculum.
Maintain professional daily communication with parents.
Collaborate with colleagues.
Additional responsibilities may be assigned based on the evolving needs of the preschool.
Start Date: August 11, 2025
Background Check: Candidates invited for interviews must provide a valid background check from the Swedish Police (utdrag från belastningsregistret).
Application Instructions:
Please send your application to: rekrytering@forskolanflygandemattan.se
Use the subject line: "English Teacher"
