Pre-development project leader for Emission Solutions
2023-07-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The Department: Emission Solutions Development
At Emission Solutions Development we are responsible for the development of exhaust after-treatment systems. This area of technology is of great importance for Scania's ability to fulfil its ambition to be a leader in sustainable transport solutions.
The assignment as a group supplier of exhaust after treatment systems within the Traton group puts high demands on customer orientation.
We strive for a work environment where we help and trust each other where we have fun and where we take advantage of all our accumulated knowledge and all our experiences in the best way
The Section: Chief Engineer Emission Solutions Development
We are responsible for:
• The relationship and the overall communication with our counterparts within the Traton group.
• To initiate, coordinate and lead the department's pre-development.
• To keep our strategic product portfolio updated and identify any gaps.
• To monitor system issues overall.
Scania is facing an both exciting and challenging future with several upcoming legal requirements: EPA 2027, Euro VII, China 7, CARB 27 etc. To meet these requirements, we are now starting several interesting and demanding pre-development projects - and that's where you come in:
We need to strengthen our capacity to lead these exciting pre-development projects
Your Tasks as Assistant Chief Engineer / Project leader
Your role is very much about conveying and coordinating information, needs and schedules.
Among other things you will:
• Synchronize needs and schedules at a full system level
• Together with the objects and the department's seniors, identify the most important key issues
• Hold risk analyses
• Prepare and monitor Scania R&D management decisions of project starts
You work cross-functionally not only within the powertrain sector but also in relation to chassis, purchasing, legal requirement, market product planning and the other Traton brands.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who has experience and deep knowledge of exhaust after-treatment development. We believe that you have a background in emission solutions and/or calibration of emission control systems.
You have a MSc or BSc degree and a background within Scania, MAN or Navistar.
Furthermore, it is an advantage if you already have some experience of working as an assignment- or project leader.
To succeed well in your role, we see that you have a strong drive of your own, that you are curious, have a holistic view, that you are structured and that you have the ability to convey your message to different recipients.
For More Information
Please contact Jan Gåsste jan.gasste@scania.com
Application
Welcome with your application, we are interviewing continuously. The application must contain a personal letter, CV and transcripts. Backgorundchecks might be conducted.
