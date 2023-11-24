Pre-Collection Team Lead
Get an idea of the role
Your mission is clear: to reduce the risk of credit losses while ensuring the welfare of our customers. You will lead and inspire a team of approximately 8 customer-focused agents.
Your responsibilities include
• Implementation of new strategies to optimize our Pre-collection process.
• Responsibility for collections.
• Develop our customer process' within this area.
• Daily interaction with your team to achieve set goals.
• Responsibility for coaching, challenging, and continuously monitoring your agents.
• Active use of both outgoing and incoming telephony to streamline our operations.
• Handling various administrative tasks to ensure smooth operations.
• Recruiting new talent and introducing new team members.
• Regular performance reviews to promote development and engagement.
• Quality assurance through call monitoring and process improvements.
On a personal level
This role provides you with the opportunity to shape and drive our Pre-Collection operation to success. You will be a key player in the effort to reduce credit losses while creating an exceptional customer experience. We require you to have a relevant experience from the debt collection and/or banking industry, working with collection /litigation 3-5 year.
If you are a passionate leader with a strong understanding of pre-collection business, then this is your chance to make a meaningful impact in a dynamic organization.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
Important information
Before hiring, we carry out a credit check and require a police record extract for all candidates. For candidates with a citizenship other than Swedish, we reserve the right to complete a background check together with an external partner.
