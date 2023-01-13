PR Officer Mobile Division - Interim
2023-01-13
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
Are you our next PR superstar and want to join one of the world's biggest technology brands?
We are looking for a proactive and enthusiastic PR Officer to take the PR for our mobile division to the next level. Someone who will execute strong strategic and creative PR communication initiatives that drive the Samsung Mobile product brands and categories forward. The role sits as a part of our Nordic marketing department that consists of a passionate group of professionals leading the work for Samsung mobile with clear narratives around our brand and product visions.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Lead, plan and implement PR activities cross the Nordics for the Mobile division.
Lead from Nordic and work with local markets to achieve the goals both long term and short term by building our product brand through continuous and high-quality presence in earned media. Ensure timely and effective messages and communication ideas to support product launches, content and product stories.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: Lead PR go-to-market plans from Nordic and implement with local markets.
Lead proactive and reactive PR yearly plans for Mobile Division
Manage day-to-day product PR initiatives and requests
Build awareness for our products in media
Lead and manage product PR campaigns, activities and flagship launches
Lead and manage press meetings, PR events and global fairs where Nordic journalists are attending
Lead and manage Test review activities related to products, including securing PR samples and sample processes towards internal and external stakeholders
Create written content based on developed strategies
PR Measurement and reporting including award communications
Crisis management related to devices and services
Budget responsibility
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE: Minimum 5-6 years of experience within PR and Communications
University degree
Strong leadership abilities and relationship builder.
Experience in product communications
Experience of crisis and issues management
Spokesperson experience
Strategic and proactive
Project management and admin skills required
Experience of working in an international environment
Previous experience in global companies is a merit
SKILLS ATTRIBUTES: Strong organizational and analytical skills
Strong knowledge in tech and base PR preferably but not necessary from mobile industry.
Knowledge in PR and Marketing communication
Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders
Excellent written and verbal communication skills (in English)
Ability to work independently and take own initiatives
Focused on solving problems and seeing possibilities
Well organized
Flexible attitude towards change and short deadlines. Can quickly adapt to change and have the ability to proactively prioritize, manage and complete multiple projects within time constraints and with strong attention to details
Proactive hands-on personality
Creative with the ability to bring strategies into action plans and output
Positive attitude with an always on mindset
Able to work cross functions since this role is a part of a Nordic, European and global PR team.
To become successful in this position you should be a strategic and business-minded person with strong analytical skills. You should have attention to details, be creative in problem-solving and marketing with the strong ability lead the marketing work for the category by taking own initiatives and to driving implementation. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! We look forward to your application!
Note:
This job description summarizes the main aspects of the job, but does not cover all the duties that the job holder may be required to perform. This document is intended to enhance understanding between the Manager and the employee and may be changed/amended as the job/business needs require.
