PR & Communication Manager Nordics
2023-06-05
Company Description
Do you want to join H&M on a journey, changing the way we define a seamless customer experience? If you feel that you have a genuine passion for growing businesses and see yourself in a role contributing to added customer value, a strong brand and digital growth. Then join us and take part in changing the way we work with omni.
H&M is on a journey to become a truly customer focused company. The goal is to create clear ownership, fuel our salesmanship, enable speed and build on our passion for the customer throughout the organization. We 're putting our passion for the customer at center, upgrading the customer experience and taking it to the next level. We 're changing our way of working to be able to offer our customers a seamless shopping experience on their own terms - where they want and when they want it. This means that we need to accelerate our omni customer experience and put omni at the core of our business, and you, as PR & Communications Manager will play a key role in this.
Job Description
On this journey we're all working together to create the best omni customer offer for our customers and as PR & Communication Manager you will be a key player in making this happen. Together with the rest of the Customer Activation team, you will work towards aligned and cross-functional goals, driving omni sales performance and customer centricity in all parts of your work.
You collaborate closely with the Regional North Europe Communications team and the wider Customer Activation Team to be able to find synergies and maximize the effect of our earned communication. You lead the Sales Market's PR & Communications team in accordance with H&M values, standards, policies and procedures. You support the teams with strategic input in order to ensure the best possible result.
Key responsibilities include:
You manage a team of communication and PR professionals, leading by example to achieve strong results
Based on insights from your responsible markets, and with H&M's customer in focus set goals, you set priorities and strategies on a yearly basis to meet the regional overall objectives
You take proactive responsibility for ensuring that the communications team and its activities cover current and future regional needs
Building, strengthening and protecting the H&M brand by overseeing trustworthy local communication
Executing proactive and reactive Media Relations strategies to support regional objectives, as well as securing strong crisis management routines and response when needed
Working with (and adapting where needed) the Regional communication plan, and giving high level input on strategic approaches when it comes to Regional Customer Activation planning
Ensuring that your team is focused on delivering against the focus areas set out in the Regional strategy, driving engagement and buy-in
Follow up and report on KPIs and objectives connected to project responsibility, showing the connection to added customer value
Creating conditions to enable performance of teams and individuals, identifying and developing diverse talents in order to build the local Communications department now and in the future
Qualifications
Besides your personality we see that:
A communication degree/ equivalent relevant qualification, and at least 5 years' experience from similar positions and/or within PR/Communications
Proven strategic communication planning, media relations and issues/crisis management skills
You have a strategic and analytical mindset with strong planning and prioritizing skills, and you understand synergies between owned, paid & earned media
You have excellent communication skills, including fluent written and spoken English, knowledge in other languages is meriting
Proven track record in creating movement in brand perception through PR & communications activities and knowledge and experience of working with local media (fashion & corporate). Having a good network with journalists, stylists and influencers is an advantage.
Previous experience from managing teams including leading other leaders
Experience of being a part of senior management team, ensuring strong collaboration and integration of communication
Experienced buyer of creative services
Competence within digital/tech and omni ways of working is meriting
Additional Information
Sounds interesting?
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are a match send us your application through our career site latest June 18th. We're more about personality and competence than qualifications, so don't worry if your skills aren't a perfect match.
This is a permanent role based in Stockholm, Sweden.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
