PR Manager
2024-12-03
Do you live and breathe entertainment? Are you motivated by seeing your PR strategy have a direct impact on overall business goals? Do you want to help tell the story of Netflix? Do you enjoy shaping communications strategy, and crafting the story behind the story? If this resonates, then the opportunity to join our PR team as a PR Manager could be the job for you!
The Role:
Netflix is seeking a PR Manager to support our PR team. Our ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker, a strong communicator, and a relationship builder, who can be a trusted partner and adviser to teams across multiple disciplines.
This is a unique opportunity as the role will include strategic communications and help build out the Netflix brand towards key media, the creative industry, and key opinion formers. The right candidate can skillfully and thoughtfully craft narratives and turn complex concepts into concise stories for media (print, online, etc.).
The ideal candidate has a proclivity toward strategy, goal-setting, problem-solving, and driving momentum. Overall responsibilities and expectations for the position include but are not limited to:
Create and execute plans to elevate Netflix in trade and consumer press
Frame compelling narratives for Netflix through high-quality media placements in entertainment business outlets
Build PR campaigns, activations, and narratives that potentially can scale across the region
Acts as a spokesperson and liaison between Netflix and the media
Determine strategic and opportunistic PR initiatives, industry-facing events, and conferences and develop programs that will reinforce the Netflix brand
Handle crisis-response issues timely, calmly and brilliantly
Craft announcements, pitches, and other PR materials
Make wise decisions, even when faced with ambiguity, and think strategically
Qualifications
7+ years of experience in communications, preferably within media, advertising, entertainment, and/or technology industries
A good understanding of the media and entertainment landscape and the confidence to build relationships with journalists - proactively pitching business, tech, and media stories across TV, radio, and news outlets
Skilled in executive communications and partnership
Excellent relationship-building skills
Strong project management
Ability to work proactively, independently, and juggle multiple tasks at once
Have a good understanding of local cultures across the Nordic region
Meticulous organizational skills, good judgment of brand and comms risks, and effective time management
