PR Lead
2023-12-12
The PR Lead holds a vital position within the Public Relations Department, responsible for implementing the public relations strategy, establishing and developing strong and effective media relations in Sweden. This role focuses on conveying our messages, announcements, and reports to the public in alignment with the company's PR strategy. The Head of Public Relations Department in Sweden plays a key role in ensuring the company's transparency and the accessibility of information by maintaining ongoing communication with media outlets.
Key Responsibilities
Information Management:
Ensure the company's transparency through active participation in PR department initiatives, making information accessible to the media and the public;
Craft and deliver announcements, messages, and the company's official perspective to the media;
Act as the primary point of contact for media inquiries, ensuring timely and productive interactions.
Media Engagement and Coverage:
Organize press conferences, interviews, and other events to enhance media engagement and coverage;
Proactively create opportunities for media engagement by aligning events with the company's PR strategy;
Establish comprehensive, productive relationships with various media outlets, journalists, and reporters;
Enhance media visibility and coverage, promoting a positive public image.
Spokesperson Facilitation: facilitate the participation of company representatives in radio-television programs, public discussions, and relevant events to effectively convey the company's messages.
Media Relations Expertise: provide expert guidance to company representatives on effective media relations, best practices, and strategies.
PR Strategy Alignment: collaborate with the media team to execute the company's PR strategy effectively and ensure alignment with broader PR objectives.
Brand Management: contribute to shaping and maintaining a consistent brand identity that aligns with the organization's values and messaging across different communication channels.
Measurement and Analytics: track and analyze the effectiveness of public relations campaigns using metrics such as media coverage, social media engagement, website traffic, and sentiment analysis.
Qualifications and Skills
Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism, Sociology, or a related field. A Master's degree is advantageous;
Proficiency in both Swedish and English to effectively engage with a diverse audience and media outlets;
Work experience in media, news agencies, or corporate communications within large organizations;
Exceptional presentation skills;
Exceptional communication skills for fostering relationships with the media and the general public;
Strong interpersonal and organizational skills;
Proven ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced, multitasking environment;
Initiative and effective workflow planning;
Capable of working with extensive datasets and demonstrating articulate oral and written communication;
Proficiency in composing texts of varying genres and complexity.
Apply by sending your CV and cover letter to job@giviton.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-11
